Zeb the cat who loves playing in the bathtub wins pet of the week

This week we’ve enjoyed the heartwarming story of a dog saved from being euthanized who became a family therapy dog and were left in stitches by a music-loving Chihuahua getting “snuggly on the subwoofer” in a viral video.

As well as some viral superstars, we have been loving our reader-submitted pet pictures and rounded up our favorites to choose this week’s Newsweek Pet of the Week.

Remember, you can share adorable photos and videos of your pet with Newsweek, and they might just make it into our Pet of the Week line-up. Read to the end to find out how to get involved.

Winner

This week our winner is a black and white cat, Zeb, who lives with his humans in Beaverton, Oregon.

Shannon and Mark Olsen got Zeb through a seller in Eastern Oregon after losing their 5-year-old cat to stage 5 lymphoma.

“He brought us great joy in a hard time,” Shannon told Newsweek.

Zeb’s favorite things include playing with toys (which he sometimes likes to put in the toilet), chasing shadows and playing in the bathtub.

The feline who is dubbed a “quirky guy” by his owners has a big personality that keeps everyone smiling.

“He loves us and acts like a dog following us around,” said Shannon. “Even into the bathroom. He is very loving and likes watching birds and squirrels out of the window.”

Finalists

1 of 3









Our first finalist this week is the gorgeous Schroeder. A “whoodle”—part Wheaton terrier and part poodle, the 11-month-old pup lives in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, with owner Brenda Wardwell.

“I got him from a friend who breeds Doodles,” Wardwell told Newsweek. “Schroeder loves to go on walks regularly to the beach. He loves his bath time but hates to get brushed even though it is a daily required for his breed.”

A lively young dog, Wardwell says Schroeder does not like to stay still.

“[He is] constantly moving, he also loves to be naughty and ‘counter surf’ as we call it for anything that he shouldn’t have because he loves the chase,” said Wardwell. “I have to say he takes a lot of patience and is not a good dog for everyone—so please do your research and understand what you are getting, because yes he is a lot of work and hates to be alone.”

Our next finalists this week are rescue pit bulls Swoop and Niah. Aged just five and eight months, these adorable pups live with their owner Manette in Brownwood, Texas.

“They love to play together outside with their chew toys,” Manette told Newsweek. “They are the most gentle and sweet-natured dogs. They give the best cuddles.”

Last but not least is Connor the English labrador who lives with owner Christina Sampson in Joliet, Illinois.

Four years old, this rescue pup loves everyone and Sampson told Newsweek he is always “happy and loving.”

“Connor’s favorite things are walks, other dogs, and playing with squeaky toys,” she said.