12 Thoughtful Movies About Depression

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ 2006 family road trip movie, Little Miss Sunshine, follows the Hoover family as they drive across the American Southwest so that the youngest member of the group, Olive (Abigail Breslin) can compete in a beauty pageant held in California, but the movie is about so much more than that. Sure, the central conflict that ties everyone together is road trip in that iconic yellow Volkswagen Microbus, but each family member is dealing with their own personal demons. Two of the biggest and most thoughtful of these subplots are those of Frank Ginsberg (Steve Carell), who has just been released from a mental hospital after trying to kill himself, and Dwayne Hoover (Paul Dano), who has a rather extreme mental breakdown due to a certain visual impairment. Both of these characters learn to deal with their afflictions and are made better people because of it.