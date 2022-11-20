17 Monarchs From Around The World Ranked By Their Net Worths

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there has been tons of speculation about what the British royal family is actually worth and what her family members will inherit.
Naturally, this made me very curious about what other monarchs around the world are worth.
Let me tell you, it clearly pays to be born into royalty! Here are the alleged net worths of royals around the world, from Denmark to Saudi Arabia:
1.
Spain’s King Felipe VI is reportedly worth $2.8 million. In April 2022, he chose to reveal his net worth in a show of transparency after a law ordering the royal family to share quarterly financial statements was passed.
2.
In 2013, King Philippe of Belgium claimed to be worth an alleged $14 million. The monarchy has not released any updated financial records since.
3.
King Harald V, who assumed the throne in Norway in 1991, is reportedly worth $30 million. Despite this, Harald and his family attempt to live relatively normal lives; his children attend public school, and the family is often spotted on public transportation.
4.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who has now become the longest-reigning living royal in Europe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is allegedly worth $40 million. The Danish Civil List gives her a monthly allowance of $705,000, which includes the cost of running her properties and paying staff salaries in addition to her personal expenses.
5.
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf is allegedly worth $70 million. This includes ownership of Solliden Palace, the family’s summer home on the Baltic island of Oland.
6.
King Willem-Alexander, the current monarch of the Netherlands, is reportedly worth an estimated $48 million. Princess Beatrix, who was the head of the monarchy for over 30 years before abdicating the throne in 2013, is allegedly worth about $200 million.
7.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III of England inherited an estimated $500 million, bringing his net worth to an alleged $660 million. Charles also has control of his mother’s portfolio, which is worth an estimated $42 billion, although he does not own it.
8.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II is allegedly worth $750 million. Over $100 million of his net worth is tied up in properties he purchased in the United States and Great Britain over the past decade.
9.
Prince Albert of Monaco is allegedly worth $1 billion. Albert owns about a quarter of the land in Monaco. In 2016, he purchased the childhood home of his mother, actor Grace Kelly, in Philadelphia for $754,000.
10.
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar reportedly has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. Most of this comes from the Qatar Investment Authority, which manages the country’s oil and gas.
11.
According to Insider, Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein has an alleged net worth of $3.5 billion. Most of this wealth comes from LGT Group, the private bank owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein. The prince receives a yearly expense allowance of $270,709, which is untaxed.
12.
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg is reportedly worth $4 billion, which makes his family among the wealthiest in Europe. While the Grand Ducal family does not receive a salary, they do get about $325,000 to cover the cost of some of their royal expenses.
13.
According to Forbes, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI is allegedly worth about $5.7 billion. After the death of his father, King Hassan, Mohammed inherited a 35% stake in Societe Nationale d’Investissement, a holding company that has stakes in some of Morocco’s biggest companies.
14.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is reportedly worth an estimated $17 billion. In 2018, the House of Saud was valued at an alleged $1.4 trillion, with this vast fortune being split between 15,000 family members, although CNBC reported that most of the wealth is held by just 2,000 of them.
15.
Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Emir of Abu Dhabi and the former president of the United Arab Emirates, is allegedly worth an estimated $18 billion. He served as chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which handles the UAE’s oil reserves, and is believed to be worth over a half-trillion dollars.
16.
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is reportedly worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world’s largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces. Most of Bolkiah’s wealth comes from the country’s oil and gas reserves.
17.
And finally, Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn is believed to be the wealthiest monarch in the world, with an alleged net worth of $30 billion. He owns the 545-carat Golden Jubilee Diamond, which is the largest diamond in the world.
