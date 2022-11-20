2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup Prize Money offers $1 million to champion

From December 8th until 10th, eight invited players will meet at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup and they will fight for a share of prize money offered.

One of the most prestigious exhibition events that are played during the off-season will be played in Arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia. Former world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and US Open champion Dominic Thiem are just some of the players competing.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will also fight for his share of prize money offered at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup. The champion will get $1 million and beaten finalist will get $500,000.

All players will try to get at least to semifinals that offers $250,000. As the event held in Saudi Arabia is exhibition it doesn’t offer any ATP points.

Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz will also show their skills at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup as you can see the full prize money breakdown below.

2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup ATP Prize Money: