20th Intl. Exhibition of Iran Environment starts in Tehran


Over 70 companies active in environmental issues are the attendees of the international event.

The chief of Iran’s Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh is among the leading guests of the expo.

Specialized dialogue-based panels, the exchange of MoUs for the unveiling of specialized books published in the field of environment, and the unveiling of new technical achievements produced in Iran are among the programs of the exposition.

The 20th International Exhibition of Iran Environment will wrap up on November 23, 2022.

Google News

Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

