5 shows Netflix probably won’t save in 2022

In the past year, a shocking number of fan-favorite television shows have been canceled, and most of those shows hailed from The CW. But there were also Netflix shows and cable shows whose runs were cut short for various reasons out of the control of fans.

Netflix has earned a reputation as a television show savior, after saving the likes of Lucifer, Cobra Kai, Manifest, and (most recently) Girls5eva from cancellation. There have been other instances of the streamer coming to the rescue of prematurely canned shows, but it’s not always the name of their game.

This year, the cancellations of shows like Stargirl, Westworld, and Netflix’s own First Kill rocked fans everywhere. We’ve seen a shocking number of fan campaigns online, but very few (if any) have resulted in another network or streamer — namely Netflix — picking up any shows.

Shows Netflix probably won’t save 2022

Can any of the most unjustly canceled television series find a new home? We’re diving into the facts to determine the likelihood of your favorite shows making a comeback. Some canceled shows have a better shot than others, but it doesn’t look good for these five shows.

DC’s Stargirl

In spite of fans rallying behind The CW series Stargirl to help lift up the third season and lock down a fourth season, the network announced the DC superhero series would end with season 3. According to series star Brec Bassinger, the decision was made in May and hinted that the series could have been saved by a streaming service, but a deal never went through.

As much as fans would love to see a fourth season of the show, Netflix won’t be the one to be the last-minute savior. For starters, the show has never streamed on Netflix, instead calling HBO Max its streaming home. The season 3 finale, which was created in preparation for a series finale, will be the final episode of the series, but let’s hope it’s not the last wee see of the character.

Westworld

Even though the cancellation of the fan-favorite HBO series Westworld came as quite the surprise, there’s truly no world in which the cable network has a series saved by Netflix. There’s no precedent for that kind of trade, and it’s unlikely to be set in this particular scenario.

HBO canceled Westworld after four seasons due to declined ratings, even though most fans had anticipated a fifth (and most likely final) season renewal. According to Deadline, the cast will still be paid for season 5, but maybe they will rally to somehow create an ending for the series. But it won’t be on Netflix.

Dynasty

Sorry, but the doors to the Carrington manor have been shuttered for good. The CW canceled the primetime soap reboot after five seasons in May 2022, with the series finale airing in October 2022. Dynasty ended with everything tied up in a surprisingly heartfelt little bow.

Proving its prowess, Dynasty season 5 hit Netflix eight days after its series finale and shot straight up the streamer’s top 10 rankings. International fans always showed up for this show and effectively kept the series on the air for five years. However, its impressive streaming numbers aren’t a jumping off point for Netflix to save the show. It’s merely a victory lap.

Roswell, New Mexico

Just like with Dynasty, The CW also canceled Roswell, New Mexico in May 2021. The series, which is based on the book series that inspired the 1999 series Roswell, aired four episodes that were adored by fans. But the cancellation came down to a matter of business at the network and its studios.

Unlike Riverdale, All American, In the Dark, and Dynasty, which are shows from The CW that are super popular on Netflix, Roswell, New Mexico wasn’t ever a truly massive hit on the streamer in the same way. It’s severely unlikely that if Netflix wasn’t open to rescuing any of The CW’s other fallen series that it would swoop in for Roswell.

First Kill

In 2022, Netflix canceled a fair amount of its original series, but perhaps the cancellation that stung the most was of fantasy-horror series First Kill. Upon release, the series gained a rabid and passionate fandom that fought for a second-season renewal. Unfortunately, Netflix dropped the axe.

Because it’s owned by Netflix, it’s extremely unlikely that the series could be saved by a competing streaming service. That means, Netflix bringing the series back from the dead would be the only option, but based on the streamer’s silence on that front, First Kill sadly seems done for good.

