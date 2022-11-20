8 Queer Romances to Read if You Love Hallmark Holiday Movies

I’m not a believer in feeling shame about what you like. That said, were I to feel guilty about any of my pleasures, it’d probably be Hallmark holiday movies and cheesy romance novels … but as I told you, no remorse — just doubling down.

In that vein, these book recommendations perfectly intersect with what I wish Hallmark holiday movies were. Granted, the channel is becoming a little more diverse, but still. (And I’d still prefer the books available were more diverse, too … )

Do note that these books aren’t necessarily “family friendly” like Hallmark movies are. As books, they’ve got more F-bombs and rolling in the sheets. As queer books, they’ve got way more panic attacks. And, like their TV counterparts, many of them are also *mildly* problematic.

For all that they are, though, they are super fun to curl up with this holiday season!

Kiss Me At Kwanzaa

Kiss Me at Kwanzaa by L.L. Bucknor is a fluffy short story that takes place on the first night of Kwanzaa. Two coworkers — Adan and Ish — have been crushing on each other for a while. Do sparks fly when Adan invites Ish to his family’s multi-holiday celebration? Duh.

Content warnings: Minor flirting with adult (rebuffed).

Faux Ho Ho

‘Nathan Burgoine’s Faux Ho Ho is “they were roommates” meets “fake dating” meets crappy homophobic family. Dino volunteers to be his roommate Silas’s fake boyfriend to act as a buffer at the latter’s sister’s Christmas wedding. But how fake is it really?

If you love smol and tol video game nerds, this one’s for you.

Content warnings

Kiss Her Once for Me

Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun is a queer take on a second chance on love at first sight. Things aren’t going so well for Ellie. So when her super hot millionaire business landlord offers her thousands of dollars to pretend to be his fiancée, she accepts the proposal.

When they go to his family’s chalet for Christmas, Ellie realizes that her fiancé’s sister is her ONS from last Christmas. Whoops.

Content warnings

Mangos and Mistletoe

Adriana Herrera’s Mangos and Mistletoe is a sapphic romance set in a “holiday” version of The Great British Bake Off in Scotland. Kiskeya and Sully are both Dominicana, so naturally, the show, in all its lack of creativity, pairs them together.

And naturally, the two women have zero in common beyond being Dominican and queer … or do they?

Content warnings

You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince

Timothy Janovsky’s You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince has a punny title, yes, but that’s not all! This book reminds that rich people have problems, too. And, it is a spin on the trope: There’s only one bedroom.

The important question is, though, does Matthew Prince’s heart grow three sizes? (Not in a medical sense … he’s got other issues there.)

Content warnings

Know Not Why

In Hannah Johnson’s Know Not Why, Howie decides to get a job at an arts and craft store to find a girlfriend. Instead, he meets Arthur. If you’re into reading about early 20s men who are emotionally stunted due to trauma and then discovering, surprise! they’re gay!, this one’s for you.

Also, while this is probably the funniest book on the list, it’s still all warm and cozy Christmas/New Year fun.

Content warning

The Holiday Trap

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish is The Holiday but make it queer and way steamier. Greta’s family pulls some homophobic shenanigans, so she wants to flee before Hanukkah. Meanwhile, Truman discovers he’s actually his boyfriend’s side piece just before Christmas. They share a mutual friend who suggests they switch homes. So Greta heads off to NoLa, and Truman heads up to Maine. Will they find new love?

If you like plants — floral arrangements, carnivorous houseplants or community gardens — you will love this book.

Content warning

Ben’s Bakery and the Hanukkah Miracle

The plot of Penelope Peters’s Ben’s Bakery and the Hanukkah Miracle is definitely fodder for Hallmark. A Quebecois children’s hockey coach meets a kosher-style baker, and they’re brought together by the hockey kids? What’s the third-act breakup about? (Even the importance stressed on Hanukkah feels so Hallmark!)

Content warning: One character is super gate-keepy about Judaism.

So, there you have it, eight queer romances for fans of Hallmark holiday movies. Did I miss your favorites? Which one(s) are you adding to your TBR? 📚❄️

