Accenture and Google Cloud Expanding Partnership Around Data and AI | Datamation

NEW YORK — Google Cloud and Accenture are expanding their partnership to increase developing data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for customers.

Accenture and Google Cloud are collaborating to help customers build a “strong digital core” “reinvent” themselves in the cloud by using machine learning (ML), AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity, according to Accenture last month.

The companies plan to grow their cloud talent, joint capabilities, and solutions around data and AI:

Solutions: develop industry use cases with Google Cloud, such as for customer transformation, sales and marketing optimization, smart analytics, and visual inspection

Talent: Accenture expects to grow the number of Google Cloud certifications among its workforce from 5,000 to 15,000

Joint innovation hubs: invest in hubs in Dublin and other cities to develop solutions with Google Cloud

Accenture and Google Cloud previously partnered to work with several leading companies on their digital transformations: such as, Chicago-based CNA insurance, a U.S. commercial insurer; Barangaroo, Australia-based Lendlease, a global real estate company; and Sydney-based Origin Energy.

For instance, the partners helped Lendlease develop software that’s designed to decrease employee complaints by 30% and increase productivity by 12%, according to Accenture.

“Boundless opportunities”

The next phase of Google Cloud’s partnership with Accenture will “significantly scale the professional services and implementation support available to customers globally and deliver new solutions to help businesses and public sector organizations benefit from Google Cloud’s capabilities,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

The cloud technology market “offers boundless opportunities for companies to be more innovative and resilient, but the real world is full of barriers to value,” said Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First.

“A strong digital core helps companies respond to change and shifting dynamics within their industry. By working with Google Cloud to expand talent and pre-build industry-specific, productized solutions, we will accelerate time to value for clients on Google Cloud, from public to edge and everything in between,” Narain said.

Recent Accenture and Google Cloud activity

Over the past year, Accenture and Google Cloud have formed deals and partnerships in various industries, such as:

The growing cloud market

The cloud cloud computing market is estimated to grow from $545.5 billion in 2022 to $1.2 trillion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets.

The cloud market’s value is increasing due to the growth of automation, cloud-related cost savings, and demand for cloud-based services and business continuity, MarketsandMarkets reports.

Google Cloud holds an estimated 8% of the global cloud infrastructure services market, putting it in the No. 3 position — behind No. 2 Microsoft Azure at 21% and No. 1 AWS at 38%, according to a report by Statista.

”Data is the new capital”

