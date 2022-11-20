Adele Kissed Her Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show And It’s Super Cute

This weekend was opening night of Adele‘s highly anticipated, rescheduled Vegas residency, and a lot has already gone down.
While performing “When We Were Young,” Adele located Rich in the crowd:
She went up to him and gave him a kiss. It was super cute:
Billboard captured the moment and shared it on TikTok, where it’s already garnered almost 1 million views.
Adele’s been pretty private about her personal life, but she did open up about her relationship to Elle earlier this year. “I’ve never been in love like this,” she said. “I’m obsessed with him.”
