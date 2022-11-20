Categories
Adele Kissed Her Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show And It’s Super Cute


This weekend was opening night of Adele‘s highly anticipated, rescheduled Vegas residency, and a lot has already gone down.

Aaaaand she shared a nice moment with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

While performing “When We Were Young,” Adele located Rich in the crowd:

She went up to him and gave him a kiss. It was super cute:

Billboard captured the moment and shared it on TikTok, where it’s already garnered almost 1 million views.

Adele’s been pretty private about her personal life, but she did open up about her relationship to Elle earlier this year. “I’ve never been in love like this,” she said. “I’m obsessed with him.”

IDK about y’all, but I love this low-key PDA from Adele. You can watch the cute moment here.



