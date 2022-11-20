Adorable Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Clip Shows Father and Son Getting First Win

A proud father shares an adorable clip of he and his young son making a last-second comeback to snag their first win in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

A new clip posted online shows that gaming sometimes runs in the family, as a father and his 6-year-old son celebrate their impressive first victory in Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The launch of the Battle Royale focused spinoff of the mainline Call of Duty franchise has gotten off to a rocky start, with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 getting review bombed shortly after launch due to a litany of player complaints.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is the sequel to Infinity Ward and Raven Software’s hit 2020 Battle Royale game Call of Duty: Warzone, and features a new map alongside several new gameplay mechanics. While the highly anticipated sequel has been well-received by many players since launch, there has been a groundswell of criticism from others due to issues like the presence of aim assistance for controller users and the controversial new gulag system. In addition to criticism for making changes to the core gameplay, developer Infinity Ward has also faced fan complaints about the number of bugs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Allows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players to Unlock Guns Early

One duo who aren’t letting bugs stand in the way of their enjoyment are the father and son pair shown pulling off their first Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 win in a short clip shared to Reddit. Posted on r/CODWarzone by proud father Turbo-Snai1, the clip shows his 6-year-old son reviving him inside a house before wiping the last of the enemy squad and clearing their way to the next safe zone. Exhibiting flawless teamwork and staying in constant contact, the pair make their way to the final safe zone while eliminating every enemy in their path to pull off a thrilling victory. The clip closes with the two joyously celebrating the win made possible by the 6-year-old son’s well-timed revive.

Responses to the clip were decidedly mixed, with some Redditors expressing awe at the son’s skills while others questioned the wisdom of letting a 6-year-old play a violent first-person shooter. Others worried about exposing a child to the often-toxic nature of voice chat in online multiplayer, a problem Infinity Ward is attempting to fix with the new reporting system in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Several people responding shared their own cherished memories of playing video games with a parent when they were younger, or of their experiences gaming with their own children.

While gamers can debate whether an online shooter is appropriate for a child, it’s hard to deny that this father and son pair sounded like they were having a blast as they pulled off their first win together. Now that this talented pair have shown they have the right stuff for Battle Royale mode, gamers will have to wait and see if they set their sights on the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ mode next.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s New Armor Plate System Explained