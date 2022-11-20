AEW Full Gear 2022 Results

All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear PPV has come and gone. The final major event for the company in 2022, the November 19 event saw numerous championship matches, and there were some major title changes. After a major brawl between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF, there was quite a surprise to fans as MJF left holding the title. Check out the full results for the show below.

The Full Gear PPV took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Outside of the previously mentioned World Championship match, there were plenty of other highly-anticipated bouts on the card, including a steel cage match between former tag team champions and best friends Jungle Boy and Luchasarus.

Below, you’ll find the full results for Full Gear, separated by the pre-show, called “Zero Hour” and the main card. Defending champions have “(c)” next to their name on the list, and winners are in bold. Additionally, you can watch the full Zero Hour event, for free.

Results:

Zero Hour:

Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen vs. The Factory.

vs. The Factory. Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks (World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal)

(World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal) Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Main Card:

Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus (Steel Cage Match)

vs. Luchasaurus (Steel Cage Match) The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c) (AEW World Trios Championship)

(c) (AEW World Trios Championship) Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose (TBS Championship)

(c) vs. Nyla Rose (TBS Championship) Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara (ROH Championship)

(c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara (ROH Championship) Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (TNT Championship)

vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (TNT Championship) Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (No DQ, no count-out)

vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (No DQ, no count-out) Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW Interim World Women’s Championship)

(AEW Interim World Women’s Championship) The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in our Glory (AEW Tag Team Championship)

(c) vs. Swerve in our Glory (AEW Tag Team Championship) Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

Additionally, there will be a pre-show called The Buy-In that kicks everything off one hour prior to the main card. Traditionally, there are multiple matches during that hour build-up, so you won’t want to miss it.

How to watch:

AEW’s events are pay-per-views, which means you have to pay for each event, and it’s not included with a subscription service. In the United States and Canada, if you want to watch a replay, you’ll have to watch Full Gear on Bleacher Report. The price is $50 USD for the event. Outside of the previously mentioned countries, you can watch Full Gear on Fite. Pricing varies depending on the country.

Predictions:

If you want a couple of people yelling at each other about the winners and losers of Full Gear, then you’ve come to the right place–minus the yelling. GameSpot’s wrestling podcast Wrestle Buddies has a special Full Gear predictions episode. Hosts Mat Elfring and Chris E. Hayner go over the card and try to figure out what’s going to happen during the November 19 event. Check out the episode below.