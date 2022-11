An early Black Friday price war has erupted on AirPods, with Apple’s 2022 AirPods Pro 2 discounted to $199.99 ($50 off).

In our hands-on AirPods Pro 2 review, we found the latest earbuds have better audio and improved active noise cancellation (ANC). The enhanced Find My capability in the MagSafe charging case makes it easy to locate your AirPods Pro 2, while four sizes of included silicone ear tips help with a more customizable fit and seal.