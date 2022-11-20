Anime ‘Gamera: Rebirth’ Will Stomp Onto Netflix In 2023

This film will leave you shell-shocked.

Gamera: Rebirth–a new anime version of the giant Japanese prehistoric turtle monster–will rumble onto Netflix sometime next year, according to a report on CBR. Check out the Twitter post that makes the official announcement on this page.

GAMERA IS BACK! The new work “Gamera Rebirth” is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/g4CuWv4J4q — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 17, 2022

Little is known about the animated film at this point, but it will be the first movie to spotlight the monster since 2006’s Gamera the Brave. An effort was made at a Gamera reboot in 2014, but that one fizzled out before hitting the big screen.

Gamera–a monstrous, fire-breathing turtle creature that was mutated by exposure to nuclear weapons–was created by Daiei Films to compete with Toho’s King of the Monsters, Godzilla. The shelled behemoth first appeared in 1965’s Gamera, the Giant Monster, and evolved through a dozen film appearances from a destructive kaiju into a protector of humanity.

And Gamera isn’t earthbound like its rival, Godzilla. The creature could actually fly by using “jets”, which could be ignited from its limb holes when it retracted its legs into the shell. With these jets, Gamera could rise into the air, spin and zoom forward. Let’s see Godzilla top that.

With so many question marks surrounding this Netflix project, keep reading Horror News Network for the next update on Gamera: Rebirth.