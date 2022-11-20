Ant and Dec talk ‘kicking out’ I’m A Celeb star as critic blasts show

Charlene White, 42, was the first evictee to leave the jungle after receiving the fewest votes from the public but before the show results, the ITV favourites, put the question to their 6.8 million followers.
Ant and Dec cheekily joked they planned to “kick out” a celebrity ahead of the first series eviction.
Ahead of the show, the duo tweeted: “On our way in to kick the first one out! Who is going first from the #ImACeleb Class of 2022?
“Let us know in the replies….”
Meanwhile, the Loose Women presenter received the fewest votes on Friday night, and follows Olivia Attwood, who left the show on medical grounds, to be eliminated from the programme.
The ITV newsreader spent 14 days in the jungle and faced her first Bushtucker trial during Thursday night’s offering.
After being voted out, Charlene told Ant and Dec: “It’s been a journey and I absolutely loved living with those guys, they were brilliant.”
The presenter also addressed her reasoning for not sleeping in the RV with politician Matt Hancock.
