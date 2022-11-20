Ant and Dec talk ‘kicking out’ I’m A Celeb star as critic blasts show

Charlene White, 42, was the first evictee to leave the jungle after receiving the fewest votes from the public but before the show results, the ITV favourites, put the question to their 6.8 million followers.

Ant and Dec cheekily joked they planned to “kick out” a celebrity ahead of the first series eviction.

Ahead of the show, the duo tweeted: “On our way in to kick the first one out! Who is going first from the #ImACeleb Class of 2022?

“Let us know in the replies….”

