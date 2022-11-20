Appeasement of Putin is not the answer in Ukraine

Putin is convinced that “the West” is afflicted with attention deficit disorder and, sooner or later, will focus on domestic matters, leaving him a free hand in re-establishing a privileged sphere of influence in what Russia previously has termed its “near abroad”. No one should encourage him in this dangerous thesis.

Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine arguably was encouraged by the relatively muted global response to Crimea.

Characteristic of the pallid and ill-informed “debate” about this war of aggression is the overall failure – by commentators and politicians alike – to highlight Russia’s abrogation of the commitments it made in the December 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

Russia first breached that trust when it illegally occupied Crimea in 2014. Its second invasion of Ukraine in February this year arguably was encouraged by the relatively muted global response to Crimea. This is central to understanding the bankruptcy of Russia’s case for its war. It also illustrates the hypocrisy of Russia’s repeated invocation of the UN Charter in its broader foreign policy cant.

And it underscores why resolve and resilience is essential to resisting authoritarianism in all its manifestations.

Accessible on the UN Security Council/General Assembly website as document S/1994/1399 and A/49/765, the memorandum records the agreement reached by the sovereign states of Ukraine, Russia, the US and Britain about removing from Ukraine the legacy nuclear weapons that had been stationed in the former Soviet republic. In exchange, the three guarantor states (Russia, US, UK) agreed, inter alia:

“[To] respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.”

“[To] refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine.

And “to refrain from economic coercion designed to subordinate to their own interest the exercise by Ukraine of the rights inherent in its sovereignty and thus to secure advantages of any kind”.

Russia’s shape-shifting narrative

In light of these voluntary and unqualified commitments, who can possibly defend the shape-shifting narrative of the Kremlin in trying to justify its brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine and the atrocities its military and mercenaries continue purposefully to visit upon Ukraine’s civilian population?

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia is both architect and guarantor of the system of international security. Its actions eviscerate its credentials. And Putin’s blithe utterances about Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons are the gravest threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regimen we have seen for decades.

We shouldn’t gloss over the domestic political problems Ukraine had before February 24, and doubtless will face in the future. But it was, and remains, a democracy. Its people proved that by independently un-electing unpopular governments during the 31 years since the collapse of the USSR.

Nothing comparable has ever happened in Russia over the past 10 centuries. And it is inconceivable that it could occur under the current Russian constitutional system, which lacks anything resembling “accountability” as all of us who live in functioning democracies understand that term.

By asserting the inevitability of Ukraine’s defeat in the face of naked Russian military aggression, which has transposed the words “war in Europe” from history textbooks into the lived reality of millions of innocent people, and by insisting that Australia should abjure “getting involved in fights that we cannot win”, Waterford and those who espouse a similar line in fact advocate acquiescence without regard for law, principle or sovereign interest.

While that reflects one strand of Australian commentary, it should be a great relief not only for Ukraine but also our friends and allies closer to home that it is very much a minority view.