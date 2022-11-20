Categories
Apple Black Friday Shopping Event: the good, the bad and the missing deals


The Apple Black Friday deals are now starting to ramp up, but the manufacturer itself doesn’t really do discounts in its own sales. Instead, as we’ve seen in previous years, it’ll be running an Apple Shopping Event (opens in new tab) that’ll give you gift cards, rather than price cuts, on certain products.

That Shopping Event kicks off on November 25 (yes, that’s Black Friday) and runs throughout the weekend until November 28. And with the gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, depending on what you buy, you may be wondering if Apple’s offers will beat the retailer ones we’re already seeing in the wider Black Friday deals?

A Macbook screen showing the dates for Apple's Black Friday Shopping Event

This year’s Apple Shopping Event runs from November 25-28 inclusively at “qualifying locations”. (Image credit: Future)

The answer to that depends very much on what you’re looking to buy. For example, while Apple’s Shopping Event won’t give you a straight iPhone 13 discount that’s available elsewhere, you will be able get a $50 Apple credit to put towards, say, a pair of AirPods to go with it. 



