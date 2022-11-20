Categories
Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 2 just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday


Is there anything strange about the image above (other than my dodgy rushed Photoshop job)? Yes, the words ‘massive deal’ alongside Apple’s newest headphones the AirPods Pro 2. But it’s true, right now you can get the 2nd Gen AirPods pro for $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and others (see full details below). 

This is a saving of $49 – 20% on Apple’s new and improved ANC headphones, which were only released in September. Incredibly, it means that the new AirPods Pro are now cheaper than the originals at several retailers. And in fact, we only started to see the original AirPods Pro come down cheaper than this in short-lived deals over the past year. So if you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to Apple’s best inner ears, I’d say now’s the time.



