Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1 comes with a dedicated button for portion control and more


Make your pets enjoy their feeding routine along with you with the Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1. This pet feeder comes with home automation features and multi-ecosystem support. Additional features of the pet feeder include scheduled and remote feeding. In fact, you can also dispense only as much food as your pet needs. There’s also a large 4-liter food tank that can incorporate food for both cats and dogs. It can store up to 1.7 kg of food at a time. If you have a smart home setup, you can easily use this device for scheduled routines and make the entire process of pet feeding a breeze. When you are not at home, you can also set up a recorded message for your pet and use the built-in microphone to make them listen to you.





