Argos cuts Apple and Samsung prices to ‘lowest ever’ for Black Friday

Bargain hunters have a great week ahead with the big Black Friday sales bonanza officially getting underway on November 25. Although we’re expecting the biggest price cuts to be revealed in a few days’ time, some retailers have already started slashing prices and Argos is promising that some of its early deals are offering their lowest-ever prices.

The UK retailer has launched a whole swathe of discounts including dropping the cost of products from big names such as Apple, Samsung and LG.

The early deals mean you can grab some popular AirPods for just £119, Samsung TVs from £199 plus there are other discounts including money-off phones, smart speakers and watches.

You’ll even find the Amazon Echo Dot for as little £16.99 and there are award-winning Beats Fit Pro wireless buds for £169.

If you’re in the mood to go shopping early this year you can find all of the Argos Black Friday deals here but below you’ll find some top picks from this big sale event