Arlene Phillips hits out at ‘dance trained’ celebs on Strictly

“I reflect and think, wow, I really didn’t ask the questions I needed to ask. I was very fragile because I had a bereavement the day before [her manager died].”

She added: “I wanted to know in detail and I wanted to know the real reason at the point when they decided for me to go, yet they kept me hanging on for so long with the possibility that there would be five judges.”

Arlene is currently partnered with Wiltshire Farm Foods which are making dreams come true for those aged 55+ as they nominate themselves for something stipulating, with Arlene then picking the best ones.

Speaking about the campaign, Arlene said: “There is so much to do and see and it’s about time we all got out there to do it – it’s about how you feel inside, not what your age dictates.

“After all, age is just a number! We’re seeing more and more mature adults going above and beyond to achieve the goals they want in life – from cage diving with sharks, to skydives, and other crazy activities!

“I’d love to see more people live out their lifelong dreams in their mature years and embrace the freedom that older age brings, and that’s why I’m working with Wiltshire Farm Foods to launch the Wishlist Fund. Life is for living, so live it.”

The Wishlist Fund is viewed via www.wiltshirefarmfoods.com/wishlist-fund