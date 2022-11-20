As winter arrives, Pontiac animal shelter working to protect pets from cold weather

As winter arrives, a Pontiac animal shelter is working to help pets that are left in the cold.

“It’s a constant battle with people realizing they need to take their animals in during this cold weather,” said Diane Higgins, a volunteer at Do Only Good Animal Rescue.

Volunteers at the Do Only Good Animal Rescue in Pontiac work to take care of dogs who are waiting for forever homes. When it’s dangerously cold like this– the shelter makes adjustments.

“It was in an out for them, they got to go to the bathroom then we bring them right in it’s too cold it’s too cold for us, so we try to get them in and out as fast as we can.”

Sadly, some pet owners don’t do the same. Volunteers say they’ve already had calls come in for pets left outside.

“All of us volunteers we wake up in the middle of the night thinking about the dogs we know there are dogs outside we hear the wind howl it’s a snow storm I don’t think oh great it’s now I think oh my God all the poor dogs cats people leave outside.”

Board member Genna Ortel says some dogs can tolerate the cold better than others.

“If they’re the typical husky Akita Alaskan malamute more built for the sort of weather they’re OK to stay out a little bit longer but it’s still not safe for them either,” she said.

Ortel stresses if you do put your dog outside, try to have shelter outside.

“It’s great if they have shelter outside but most of them have a house with that we want straw in it for heat source, and you want the bottom of it raised so the ice doesn’t soak through.”

Volunteers say they are working educate pet owners– and will keep sharing their message until everyone listens.

“Please bring your dogs inside when it’s cold outside it’s just as cold for them as it is for us if not more because we can bundle up they can’t.”