Awareness walk on saving environment in Ludhiana

In order to spread awareness on saving environment and to highlight the menace of dumping waste into Buddha Nullah and Satluj river, the Public Action Committee (PAC) organised an awareness walk, on Sunday, on the outskirts of the city, under the leadership of senior retired IAS officer SS Boparai.

A team consisting of senior citizens, led by Boparai, covered a stretch of almost four-kilometres— from Koom Kalan bridge till Karaur village.

Participants rued that untreated sewage and discharge from dairies in Machhiwara and other villages flows into the Buddha Nullah.

Member of Public Action Committee (PAC), Ludhiana,Colonel CM Lakhanpal, said during the padyatra, the participants interacted with villagers en-route and discussed issues such as Buddha Nullah pollution, garbage disposal, and industrial pollution in the surrounding areas.

He said dumping of industrial fly ash from the adjoining areas is witnessed along Buddha Nullah at many places, which leads to air, water, and soil pollution.

Lakhanpal said, “At many places, land has been apprehensively encroached which requires immediate attention.”

The awareness walk will resume from Karaur village at 10 am on November 27.