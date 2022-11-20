Batman’s 10 Best Quotes In The DCAU Movies

Many fans are surely thrilled to hear that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s yet-titled The Batman 2 is in development, but the Dark Knight has a healthy backlog of memorable moments in DC Comics’ various animated movies. Overall, many longtime fans of the publisher’s world would likely agree that animation is where DC truly shines.





Batman has an embarrassment of riches regardless of the medium, though, and he’s provided some great quotes in all of them as well. Whether it’s in DCAU-specific movies like Mask of the Phantasm or animated comic book adaptations like Under the Red Hood, all of these quotes say something quintessential about the superhero.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

“There Is A Difference Between You And Me; We Both Looked Into The Abyss, But When It Looked Back At Us, You Blinked.”

Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths saw the titular DC pantheon of heroes face off against their evil counterparts. Owlman serves as Batman’s dark mirror; a bitter nihilist who can’t grapple with his feeling that no decision anyone makes in any timeline truly matters. It compels Owlman to destroy the multiverse altogether, as he believes it’s the only thing that matters, culminating in a climactic battle with Batman.

He ruins Owlman’s plan by transferring him and his world-ending superweapon onto a frozen Earth, delivering a cold one-liner that highlights their stark differences. Owlman took the coward’s way out when confronting his fears, choosing to justify his evil. Meanwhile, Batman took that fear and forged it into a relentless force for good.

“I Know I Made A Promise, But I Didn’t See This Coming! I Didn’t Count On Being Happy.”

Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm

The scene with Bruce at his parents’ graves certainly gives one of the most somber, yet poignant quotes Batman has given in any piece of media he’s featured in. It’s emblematic of Bruce Wayne’s complex and fascinating psyche, along with the vow he’s thoroughly convinced himself he must keep. In Mask of the Phantasm, and for the first time in ages, Bruce’s life seems good.

He’s happy and in love with Andrea Beaumont, but is having trouble proposing to her. He pleads at Thomas and Martha Wayne’s graves to relinquish him of that vow. It’s a tragically beautiful scene befitting one of the best and truest-to-character Batman movies available, showing how, on a deeper level, Bruce has effectively gaslit himself into believing that Batman is what his parents want for him.

“But If I Do That, If I Allow Myself To Go Down Into That Place… I’ll Never Come Back.”

Batman: Under The Red Hood

Contrary to popular belief, many superheroes uphold some “no-kill rule.” However, the Dark Knight himself has seemingly popularized that concept, and it’s a pillar of what makes his character so compelling. In a tense scene in the adaptation of Under the Red Hood, Batman gives Jason Todd/Red Hood a nuanced explanation for this moral standard, and it’s deeper than it seems on the surface.

Batman doesn’t refuse to kill because he thinks he’ll instantly become as evil as the Joker, rather, he knows he wouldn’t stop. He’s self-aware enough to acknowledge that if he allows himself to cross that line, he’ll progressively sanitize the idea of murder. The line between friend and foe would blur, and few people would be ready for that Batman.

“You’ve Eaten Gotham’s Wealth; Its Spirit… But Your Feast Is Nearly Over; From This Moment On, None Of You Are Safe.”

Batman: Year One

The line Caped Crusader gives to Gotham’s crime families is a straight adaptation of one of the greatest Batman comic book arcs of all time. Still, it’s nonetheless great in the Year One movie. It might be one of the best comic book origin stories, with Frank Miller’s retelling of Batman’s early days meshing seamlessly with the crime-noir atmosphere.

This era in the hero’s life was characterized by organized crime still sucking the life out of Gotham City. And in one of the most chilling and triumphant scenes in both versions, he crashes Carmine Falcone’s mob boss dinner party to let them know their days are numbered.

“If You People Can’t See The Potential Danger Of An Out-Of-Control Justice League, I Don’t Need To Wait For A Vote; I Don’t Belong Here.”

Justice League: Doom

A loose adaptation of the Mark Waid JLA story arc Tower of Babel, Justice League: Doom centers around a conflict started by Vandal Savage. Savage hires Mirror Master to steal highly-confidential files the World’s Greatest Detective had on each member of the Justice League in case they ever turned to evil.

On top of being a power play, the final speech he gave the rest of the League when they were casting a vote to expel him was a memorable show of conviction. Batman’s paranoia can certainly be a weakness, but it’s also arrogant to think that no League member can go rogue considering the threats they regularly face.

“The Real Reason You Kept Coming Back Was You Never Got A Laugh Out Of The Old Man.”

Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker

A cult classic that came out of nowhere, Batman Beyond was an ingenious cocktail of Batman, Blade Runner, and Spider-Man. Terry McGinnis gave the city a proud new incarnation of Batman, and Return of the Joker saw him at his best against a resurrected Joker.

Terry brings his own flavor to the mantle and his fight against the Clown Prince of Crime where he mocks the villain and cements how he was the right man for the job. He’s the DCAU’s Dark Knight for a new age, and his dismantling of the Joker’s psyche proves that.

“In All The Years To Come, In Your Most Private Moments, I Want You To Remember The One Man Who Beat You!”

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2

One of the most important comics in the medium’s history, Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns made for an equally gripping cinematic adaptation. The second movie contained the iconic bout between the grizzled, aging Dark Knight and the political lapdog that Superman became.

Batman, as is, could never hope to take down the Man of Steel, as few beings in the universe can. Therefore, his tactical ingenuity helped him win the day. Green Arrow deserves a share of the credit, but Batman’s line to a defeated Superman was thoroughly cathartic.

“Yes, Father.”

Batman: Year One

Simple yet impactful, the line that a battered Bruce Wayne gives in his father’s study is an abridged version of the even harder-hitting rendition in Miller’s seminal comic book. Nonetheless, the animated adaptation of this line and scene struck the chords it needed to.

Looking for a way to pull Gotham out of its mire aside from his philanthropic efforts by day, Bruce feels exasperated over lacking a concrete answer. Bloodied and ready to die, the sudden inspiration that crash-lands on a bust of Thomas Wayne paved the way for one of the most iconic moments in Batman’s history. He shall become a bat.

“You Don’t Get It, Son; This Isn’t A Mud Hole; It’s An Operating Table — And I’m The Surgeon.”

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1

The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1 brilliantly captures the hardened new beginnings of this take on Batman. With the U.S. government actively neglecting Gotham City’s economic and social health, Bruce returns from retirement to take the city back one more time.

The Mutants emerge as a Clockwork Orange-style hyperviolent gang that rules the streets through terror. It takes time for Batman to learn to compensate for his age but eventually comes back and puts its leader firmly in his place — and out of commission. It’s the Dark Knight’s brand of “respect your elders.”

“Now, I Never Actually Said I Wasn’t Batman.”

The Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest

This movie chronicles the origins of Batman and Superman’s dynamic in the DCAU’s TV canon. Many of Batman’s most iconic quotes from the animated movies are introspective, moving, and melancholy, but this is a fun showcase of Bruce Wayne’s dry wit and sense of humor.

Lois Lane is entangled with both heroes in different capacities, and she eventually finds out the Dark Knight’s identity and is frustrated that he lied about it. And, in typical Batman fashion, he gives this witty retort.

NEXT: The Joker’s Most Elaborate Schemes In DC Comics