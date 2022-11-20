Beatrice Borromeo recreates wedding dress & looks like ‘a goddess’

The iconic fashion house said the dress was created “in a pale pink and gold lace silk chiffon, designed by creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Poccioli”.

Beatrice looked stunning with her blonde locks falling in waves down her back and a crown of colourful flowers on her head.

For the religious ceremony a week later, the royal pair visited the Italian town of Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore and here is where both the ceremony and the evening party took place.

For the celebrations, Beatrice donned two Giorgio Armani gowns. The Italian model opted for a more relaxed lace-trimmed white dress with sheer sleeves for the pre-wedding dinner, designed by Alberta Ferretti, before donning a boat neck lace-sleeved gown by Giorgio Armani for the ceremony the following day.