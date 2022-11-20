Best anti-ageing face exercises to ‘tighten skin’ & ‘reverse wrinkles’





Everyone ages and the majority get lines and wrinkles as a sign of a well-lived life. But for anyone considering a little anti-ageing treatment, try face yoga. Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Debbie van Leeuwen a face yoga expert, and the founder of Face Yoga Live Lighter about the best exercises to do to reverse signs of ageing.

Debbie explained what face yoga is: “Face yoga is a way to exercise your facial muscle while balancing out your nervous system and softening emotions and stress out of your face.” As for how face yoga can help someone’s skin, she said: “The exercises strengthen the facial muscles, helping to boost collagen, blood circulation, plumps and brightens your complexion, which helps with letting go of tension, softening and balancing our nervous system. “All that with moving your muscles and connective tissue. Pretty magical stuff, the body and what it can do. “It helps to tighten the skin, reverses lines, tickles the skin so it brightens and glows. You feel relaxed and more alive.” In terms of the most common skincare issues that women face as they get older, Debbie said “after 35 we start losing collagen”. READ MORE: Three anti-ageing hair colours that ‘really make a difference’

“As such, most of us, both women and men, will often look thinner and plumpness will lessen. “Society and social have made us believe that wrinkles are bad. They are often indications that we either carry emotional traumas. “I like to say that the face broadcasts our feelings, it is like a TV! In my one-on-one consult, I make a face map and we explore what it is someone needs to soften and reverse these lines and wrinkles. “It is not [always] about looking younger or erasing wrinkles. It is about feeling your best at any age,” she added. Anyone looking to improve the appearance of wrinkles can do so “by exercising your facial muscles [so] they become stronger and thus take up more surface in the face, taking over the lifting that collagen does for the connective tissue”. DON’T MISS…

Debbie shared a few face yoga exercises that can be done first thing in the morning to awaken the skin. Using face oil, Debbie recommends applying it to your throat and neck too, as well as eyebrows as these are often dry areas. “Start by massaging in your daily skincare product and move along with the muscles,” she added. “On the forehead move from the eyebrows up to the hairline and from the middle to the side. “Under the cheekbones from to the sides, above the ears and from the jaws to the cheeks. This will wake the muscles and the skin up.” The expert suggests “applying pressure” to “get the skin moving”, and you can also gently tap your forefingers onto your skin to help increase circulation. READ MORE: ‘Lift tighten & sculpt’ ageing skin with holistic alternative to botox

In terms of how long it takes to see results from face yoga, Debbie said: “When I started doing face yoga, yes, I was enthusiastic after the first try because I felt a little bit of tingling, some sensation and I thought ‘oh wow, I get to start working these muscles.’ “But did I see a difference in my face after one go? Hell no. That took a long time, I think I noticed a difference after three weeks, I was doing face yoga exercises consistently which make me happy, it gave me a nicer start to my day, and I felt more relaxed. “Similarly to when you start a new exercise like running, your muscles need time, your nervous system needs time to know what’s going on.

“First thing you notice: maybe a little bit of a glow, enthusiasm, happiness. You will also find a difference in your overall skin condition as well – boosting of the collagen and elastin that is in the water and the blood will make it [your skin] look different. “Also, there is a cycle to your skin, so it’s not going to be the same all the time. “I think for me, people really saw a difference five or six months into my practice, meaning I do face yoga every day – not the same amount every day.” Debbie, who founded Face Yoga Live Lighter explained she started her career as a yoga teacher and during Covid when she was “was not able to teach live”, she “fell in love with moving my face and how it made me feel lighter”. Debbie offers online courses for face yoga, as well as one-on-one sessions, and workshops.

