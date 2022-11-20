“Best Battle Royale of All Time” – New York Subliners’ Call of Duty Star Declares Warzone 2 a Winner Over Fortnite

Call of Duty has got a huge fandom and there’s no doubt about it whatsoever. While not all the players have liked the recent offerings in the long-running franchise, it looks like majority of them are highly satisfied with the new installments and the experiences they are getting. Especially when it comes to the recently launched Warzone 2 from Activision and Infinity Ward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, there have been several issues with the initial rollout in terms of smooth gameplay and various bugs, but Warzone 2 seems to have impressed a large section of players. Now, a professional Esports player and die-hard Call of Duty fan has admitted that the newest entry from Activision is, in fact, the best battle royale of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

New York Subliners’ Aydan Conrad calls Call of Duty Warzone 2 a better battle royale than Fortnite

Aydan Conrad is a famous content creator and Esports player of New York Subliners. Recently, he posted a tweet on his account talking about his experience after playing Warzone 2.

The NYSL star wrote that according to him, Call of Duty Warzone 2 is the best battle royale game of all time. He had some doubts about it before the release but after playing it extensively, he is liking it a lot. “I can confidently say that Warzone 2 is the BEST Battle Royale of all time. It was kinda close between WZ2 and Fortnite for me but Warzone came out swinging with this release,” he wrote in the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DIVE DEEPER

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II Battle Pass: How Does the Non-Linear System in

2022’s Call of Duty Works? New Tier Skips and Exciting Rewards Revealed

Per Aydan, Fortnite doesn’t even come close to Warzone 2 in terms of offering a tactical gameplay. Plus, he mentioned that there are many amazing features as well introduced in the latest installment. It clearly seems evident that the Call of Duty title has succeeded in swaying the NYSL player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the game recently saw the first-ever Nuke detonation as well, within a week of its launch. Streamer Stellar became the world’s first CoD player to obtain the Nuke in 2022’s battle royale. WZ2 is now available worldwide as a free-to-play title. All the fans can enjoy it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time