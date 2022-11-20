Best Buy Black Friday Sale Features Dozens Of Incredible Gaming Deals

There aren’t quite as many laptop deals this week as there were last week, but it seems like Best Buy is opting for quality over quantity. For example, you can find the latest MacBook Pro discounted by $200. This comes equipped with the powerful M2 Chip, making it one of the most powerful devices in the Apple lineup.

Then there’s the Acer Predator Helios 300, which is still a bit pricey at $1700, but is a full $400 off its normal asking price. And because it comes with an RTX 3070Ti, it’s a great option for folks that need to run today’s hottest games without breaking a sweat. Plenty of other great laptops are on sale this week, so be sure to peruse the collection while you can.