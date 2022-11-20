Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We’ll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch exclusives that are on sale for $40 or less, including the lowest price ever on Animal Crossing: New Horizons You can even get games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Party Superstars for only $30 each. In addition to deals on exclusives–which feature several brand-new releases–you can save big on third-party hits from 2022 as well as a bunch of great accessories, including controllers and headsets.

Quick look at Black Friday Switch deals…

Keep in mind that deals on Nintendo Switch exclusives tend to sell out, especially if you’re aiming to shop at Amazon. Thankfully, many of the best deals are available at multiple retailers. We’ve included links to multiple retailers where possible, and we will continue to monitor stock and update links as needed.

Make sure to keep checking back for more Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. Each time we update this roundup, we’ll put the new deals right at the top.