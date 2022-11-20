Best Warzone 2 guns – the top weapons for Season 1

Want to get your hands on the best Warzone 2 guns? If you’re trying to increase your odds of winning the game, the easiest thing to do is to take a look at our guns list and add some of these weapons to your loadouts. While you could rely entirely on floor loot and drops from enemies, you will have an easier time taking down rival players using weapons you’ve had the chance to practice with.

The best gun in Warzone 2 is the M4. This assault rifle is the perfect all-rounder weapon and can easily be customised to suit any range you desire. What makes this gun so special is that it’s the first weapon players unlock, so there’s no excuse not to give it a try in your best Warzone 2 loadout as you definitely have it in your arsenal. With over 50 different weapons to pick from at launch, we’re going to highlight what makes the best guns in Warzone 2 stand out from the rest of the competition. Don’t forget to check out the bottom of our guide to find a full list of all the guns in Warzone 2. Here are the best Warzone 2 guns, including an optimised loadout for most weapons and some analysis on how to use them on the battlefield.

Best guns in Warzone 2

Here are our top five picks for the best Warzone 2 guns and attachments to buy from a Buy Station.

M4

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Barrel : Hightower 20” Barrel

: Hightower 20” Barrel Optic : SZ Vortex-90

: SZ Vortex-90 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

A fan favourite weapon and a great all-rounder, the M4 can be customised to become one of the best weapons in the entire game. We’ve made some fundamental changes to the best Warzone 2 M4 loadout compared to the version featured in Modern Warfare to reflect the size of Al Mazrah. As a result, we’ve picked long range attachments to fight against enemies from 50m and beyond. You can still fight off enemies at medium range, but you may struggle if a rival squad flanks you.

BAS-P

Muzzle : XTEN RR-40

: XTEN RR-40 Barrel : 12” Bruen SZ-36

: 12” Bruen SZ-36 Laser : 1MW Quick Fire Laser

: 1MW Quick Fire Laser Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip: D37 Grip

The BAS-P is one of Warzone 2’s newest SMGs, only being recently introduced to the game in Warzone 2 season 1. It looks like snipers have found the perfect companion to pair alongside their long range weapons. We’ve customised this SMG to shred any incoming enemies at close range, though you can take on foes at medium range if you’re feeling confident. Our best Warzone 2 BAS-P loadout is also worth taking a closer look at if you want to trade some mobility and magazine size for improved accuracy stats.

RPK

Barrel : KAS-10 584MM Barrel

: KAS-10 584MM Barrel Muzzle : Kastovia DX90

: Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

LMGs are often underutilised in Warzone 2.0, but you’d be a fool not to try out the RPK. Our best Warzone 2 RPK loadout has been designed to take the best elements of assault rifles and merge them with the RPK’s form factor. The result is an LMG capable of landing headshots from miles away as we opt for attachments that improve its damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control.

EBR-14

Muzzle : Husher-65 Silencer

: Husher-65 Silencer Barrel : 22” Boremaster Barrel

: 22” Boremaster Barrel Optic : SZ Vortex-90

: SZ Vortex-90 Stock : FTAC Valor Stock

: FTAC Valor Stock Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Take the EBR-14 for a spin if you’re looking for a powerful marksman rifle that is surprisingly forgiving if you happen to miss your opening shots. You definitely need to equip attachments to this marksman rifle as the upgrades to its damage range and bullet velocity are far too important to ignore. Check out our best Warzone EBR-14 loadout to build a less forgiving version of the EBR, designed primarily for high-level players.

MCPR-300

Muzzle : FTAC Reaper

: FTAC Reaper Barrel : 22” OMX-456

: 22” OMX-456 Laser : Schalger PEQ Box IV

: Schalger PEQ Box IV Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

: .300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

The sheer size of Al Mazrah lends itself well to sniping, so you’re going to need a weapon that can crush your enemies no matter how far away they are. Snipers don’t have one-shot kill potential in Warzone 2, but the MCPR-300 gets away with two shots anywhere on the body which is good enough for us. If you play in a duo or higher, this build is capable of downing enemies instantly provided they aren’t wearing three armour plates. Get your teammates to deal some damage before pulling out your best Warzone MCPR 300 loadout to destroy your rivals.

All Warzone 2 guns

There are 54 guns to pick from at the beginning of season 1, with one additional weapon being added in the mid-season update. Our list features every gun available in their respective weapon class, including the order you unlock each gun.

Assault Rifles

M4 (player level 4)

TAQ-56 (player level 19)

Kastov-762 (player level 23)

STB-556 (player level 41)

Lachmann-556 (reach level 13 with the Lachmann-762)

Kastov-545 (reach level 10 with the Kastov-762)

Kastov-74u (reach level 13 with the Kastov-545)

M13B (unlockable in season 1 by completing a weapon unlock challenge)

Chimera (unlockable in season 1 by completing a weapon unlock challenge)

Battle Rifles

Lachmann-762 (player level 16)

FTAC Recon (reach level 13 with the M4)

S0-14 (reach level 12 with the EBR-14)

TAQ-V (reach level 11 with the TAQ-56)

SMGs

Vel 46 (player level 4)

PDSW 528 (player level 5)

Fennec 45 (player level 38)

FSS Hurricane (reach level 16 with the FTAC Recon)

Lachmann Sub (reach level 12 with the Lachmann-556)

Vaznev-9K (reach level 15 with the Kastov-74u)

Minibak (reach level 14 with the Vaznev-9K)

MX9 (reach level 13 with the STG-556)

BAS-P (unlockable in the season 1 battle pass)

Sniper Rifles

MCPR-300 (player level 4)

Signal 50 (player level 44)

LA-B 330 (reach level 16 with the SA-B 50)

SP-X 80 (reach level 17 with the LA-B 330)

Victus XMR (unlockable in the season 1 battle pass)

Marksman Rifles

EBR-14 (player level 4)

SP-R 208 (player level 7)

Lockwood MK2 (player level 28)

SA-B 50 (reach level 13 with the SP-R 208)

LM-S (reach level 16 with the Lachmann-762)

TAQ-M (reach level 20 with the TAQ-56)

LMGs

Sakin MG (player level 4)

RAAL MG (player level 25)

556 Icarus (reach level 18 with the M4)

RAPP H (reach level 16 with the Lachmann-556)

RPK (reach level 16 with the Kastov 762)

HCR 56 (reach level 20 with the STG-556)

Shotguns

Bryson 800 (player level 4)

Expedite 12 (player level 9)

Lockwood 300 (player level 36)

Bryson 890 (reach level 16 with the Bryson 800)

Pistols

P890 (player level 4)

.50 GS Handgun (player level 13)

X12 (player level 31)

Basilisk (player level 39)

X13 Auto (reach level 10 with the X12)

Launchers

PILA (player level 4)

STRELA-P (player level 14)

JOKR (player level 24)

RPG-7 (player level 32)

Melee

Combat Knife (player level 17)

Riot Shield (player level 37)

And there you have it, those are the best Warzone 2 guns to get your hands on when you drop onto the battlefield. If you haven’t done so already, we highly recommend checking our Warzone 2 map guide to study every point of interest on Al Mazrah. There’s also the strongholds and black sites players need to get to grips with in Warzone 2 – these areas contain game-winning rewards, but you have to get through waves of AI enemies first.