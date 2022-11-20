Boris stopped from dragging Queen into ‘constitutional crisis’





The Fall Of Boris Johnson by Sebastian Payne will document the former Prime Minister’s resignation from Downing Street. The Financial Times journalist has claimed that a group of civil servants, courtiers and a senior member from the Conservative Party hatched a plan to stop Mr Johnson from pulling Queen Elizabeth into a “full-blown constitutional crisis”.

The Sun has reported that the book revealed how “a magic triangle” of officials had an emergency plan to make sure Mr Johnson would not try and use Queen Elizabeth to call an election. The book indicated that members of the group included the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady, Cabinet Secretary Sir Simon Case and Her Majesty’s Private Secretary Sir Edward Young. It also said that the plan was that Sir Graham would notify Buckingham Palace if Mr Johnson was about to trigger a confidence vote within the Conservative Party.

He would then advise that Queen Elizabeth make herself “unavailable that day”, the report claimed. If Mr Johnson tried to get in contact with Buckingham Palace, it has been reported that they would have advised him that the monarch “couldn’t come to the phone”. However, the Sun has reported that a friend of Mr Johnson has said the ex-Prime Minister knew that calling an election had no chance of succeeding. READ MORE: Queen’s loyal staff at Windsor are facing ‘dramatic cuts’

However, former Prime Ministers have revealed that the late monarch used to give them sound political advice but those thoughts have always remained private. Sir John Major once said: “The Queen’s a wise lady. She understands different views. She’s never been perturbed by people who’ve had different views to her.”

