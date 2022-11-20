British motorists warned of huge fines when driving in Europe

With the holidays approaching, many UK motorists may be planning to venture to Europe over the coming months. But, experts are urging drivers to make sure they are aware of road rules when driving on the continent or they could face fines.
Winter tyres
More than 20 European countries require drivers to have winter tyres, including popular tourist destinations like Germany, Turkey and Iceland.
Central Europe dominates the list of countries forbidding studded tyres, the lack of snow compared to countries such as Sweden or Finland means that less grip is needed on the roads in these locations.
In Belgium, exceptions can be made if extreme weather conditions begin to trouble drivers. If so, they are only allowed on vehicles up to 3,500kg.
Fire extinguishers
Simon continued, saying: “Some countries are very specific in what they want you to have to hand whilst you’re driving in their territories and, in comparison, having to prove that you have a spare pair of glasses may not seem nearly as strict.”
For example, in countries including Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, it is a requirement for motorists to have a fire extinguisher in their car at all times.
Another unexpected item drivers may be asked to prove, should they be pulled over whilst in Estonia, is that they have blocks of wood or plastic that can be put under their car wheels to prevent it from rolling backwards.
Mr Mawdlsey added: “As a general tip, breakdown kits are also required in some European countries so ensuring that you have one of these to hand at all times is a necessity.”
