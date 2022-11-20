‘Bullet Train’ Sets Netflix December 2022 Release

Brad Pitt’s summer blockbuster Bullet Train is headed to Netflix US in December 2022, having already arrived on Netflix India in November 2022. Here’s your guide as to when Bullet Train will be on Netflix for those in the United States, India, and other regions.

Based on a Japanese novel, the action-comedy features a huge ensemble cast and is about a man tasked with fetching a briefcase. Simple right? Well, no. He’s actually on a train full of assassins and other bad guys.

Together with Pitt in the movie are Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji.

The movie was released in theaters on August 5th, 2022, and premiered to mixed reviews from critics. The movie grossed over $200 million worldwide according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Now the best way to watch Bullet Train is on the big screen but with its theatrical run-up, you’ll be able to watch the movie in two regions in 2022 courtesy of a Sony first window deal.

When will Bullet Train be on Netflix?

Throughout 2022, Netflix India and Netflix US have been receiving new Sony movies, although many movies come at different windows after their theatrical release.

Our research shows that Sony movies before 2022 went to Starz between 120 and 223 days after their theatrical release and that’s been the case for Netflix this year too.

The deal has bought movies like Uncharted to Netflix after 168 days in theaters while titles like Where The Crawdads Sing landed in the earlier window of 120 days.

Netflix India released the movie on November 5th, 2022 and we’re now happy to report Netflix US is set to receive Bullet Train on December 3rd, 2022.

Once on Netflix in these regions, it’ll then be available for a total of 18 months before moving to Disney, and in this instance, it’d likely head to Hulu. As a rough estimation, this will be around Summer of 2024.

Will other regions of Netflix receive Bullet Train?

The likely answer is yes, although we don’t have specifics. Netflix in multiple regions receives new Sony movies promptly, although Netflix nor Sony promotes any deal.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release. Case in point, Fantasy Island, which was released in February 2020, touched down on Netflix CA and the UK recently in January 2022. That also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see Bullet Train added sometime in 2024.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the Bullet Train release date on Netflix.