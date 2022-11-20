Call Of Duty: 5 Things That Make Zombies Perfect For Modern Warfare 2

As Infinity Ward has released their first season for the new Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, speculation continues to build regarding Treyarch Studios’ classic ‘Zombies’ mode making its presence in the game. With a large majority of Call Of Duty development teams contributing toward Modern Warfare 2, the possibilities of this being the case are high, despite the heavy focus on the new Warzone 2.0 and other multiplayer modes.





Recent leaks suggest both ‘Round-Based Zombies’ and ‘Outbreak’ modes are being implemented with the image later removed for copyright. Whilst this does not guarantee a future addition, given Treyarch potentially using the same client for their next title, it opens the door to requests from fans.

5/5 Third-Person Mode

The return of third-person mode in Call Of Duty has played a massive part in the aspect of its positive reception and present success. This is available within normal multiplayer modes, Spec Ops, and Warzone 2.0. It has given players a better way of experiencing competitive lobbies and encounters.

If Zombies is indeed due to be an addition to Modern Warfare 2, and Infinity Ward give players the option to play within a third-person perspective, this would stand as a unique mode. It would be the first time players could do so aside from modding. Not only will this be a new experience for all, but it will introduce another level of immersion given the attention to detail that the developers have produced toward the operators’ animations and movements.

4/5 Infinity Ward’s Engine

Based on Modern Warfare (2019) and its popularity due to the level of detail and realism included, Infinity Ward ensured that the same was applied here. In comparison to Treyarch’s last title Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare 2 excels at its weapon design, sound, and operator voice lines. It also contains big changes in the ‘Battle Pass’ and weapon progression.

Despite Vanguard’s negative reception, especially in the region of its ‘Zombies’ mode, it was the closest experience to Modern Warfare 2 in the aspect of gameplay. Cold War was more akin to an arcade-styled title, and had a much less brutal time-to-kill. With the vast difference between the two, fans are excited to see how this mode would function in this engine. It gives players a reason to look forward to Treyarch’s next game in the franchise.

3/5 New Locations

The launch of Modern Warfare 2 came with a plethora of new locations and maps, and Warzone 2.0 is the same. Despite the removal of the Valdera Museum map from the beta and the potential of the Breenbergh Hotel suffering the same fate, the options for locations and maps for a potential Zombies mode are very much present.

It is yet to be determined whether Treyarch’s maps will be the ones implemented, whether or Infinity Ward uses current maps or creates new ones. In light of this occurring, fans are waiting in anticipation to see how a ‘Zombies’ mode will look and play in the context of Modern Warfare. This also leaves the door open for unique and new ideas from developers.

Some of the current modes, such as DMZ and Co-op, contain rewards in the form of calling cards, emblems, blueprints, and much more. The same could be done in Zombies. As mentioned, the introduction of third-person gives a plethora of players more incentive to grind and play in more matches within multiplayer, so the same would be applied here.

Infinity Ward would be doing fans a huge service in placing some of the more special skins for both operators and weapons in this mode. It would also help to encourage players who may not prefer Modern Warfare 2 to give the title a shot. The opportunities for additional content and customization are definitely present. This would give developers a chance to showcase the possible success with a ‘Zombies’ mode out of Treyarch’s hands.

1/5 Blueprint Present For Outbreak

DMZ, Spec Ops, Invasion, and Warzone 2.0 all contain a heavy focus on huge and expansive maps for players to engage with. Based on Cold War‘s ‘Outbreak’ mode, Infinity Ward certainly has the resources and tools available to build this within Modern Warfare 2. Not only would this contribute to the implementation of Outbreak, but regions within these large maps could suffice as options for ‘Round-Based’ maps.

Outbreak would offer more to players who wish for open-world modes, giving the option for exploration and search for classic Easter eggs. As of now, fans can only speculate as to what the future may hold for Modern Warfare 2, and whether this mode will end up being a part of the title. However, players should not expect any announcement within the duration of Season 1. With mid-season updates such as a new ‘Raid’, new weapons, and the return of the ‘Shipment’ map from Modern Warfare (2019), many may be waiting until its aftermath before hearing any news.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

