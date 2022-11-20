Call of Duty: Black Ops remastered for its 12th birthday & it looks absolutely incredible

With the recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October, many fans of the gaming franchise will be feeling nostalgic about editions they’ve played in the past.

The original Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 were groundbreaking games at the time and have both become cult classics since their releases in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

The next Call of Duty undoubtedly continued the trend of cult classic games.

Black Ops, originally released in 2010 and developed by Treyarch, was set during the Cold War period and became an instant favourite among gamers for its dark, gripping story and exciting multiplayer.

Black Ops spurned a series of related sequels, the latest being Black Ops: Cold War, released in 2020 and set between Black Ops and Black Ops II.

In another hark back to Call of Duty’s Golden Age, the original Modern Warfare 2 was remastered for PS4 and Xbox One in 2020.

Although no Black Ops remaster currently seems to be on the cards, we can see what one would look like courtesy of YouTuber Teaserplay.

Video: Call of Duty: Black Ops remastered

The video depicts several parts of the original campaign, remastered with stunning up-to-date visuals, presumably to the specifications of newer consoles such as the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

The campaign takes players around Vietnam, Hong Kong, Cuba, Siberia and even the Pentagon, including a brief encounter with John F. Kennedy.

While not currently in the works, publisher Activision has recently released several remastered titles, such as the aforementioned Modern Warfare 2 and parts of the Spyro series.

Considering the remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign sold a reported 3.4 million units in the first month of its release, it could certainly be a good strategy for Activision to re-release the game, although it would likely not contain any sort of multiplayer, much to the dismay of many players.

Those still looking for their Call of Duty fix can still buy the new Modern Warfare 2, released on October 28 and featuring new multiplayer and battle pass systems, as well as the return of the ever-popular Call of Duty: Warzone, the franchise’s Battle Royale offering an answer to Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Warzone 2.0 offers a new map, different related modes and new weapons; enough to keep you going until Activision announces the remastering of Black Ops.

