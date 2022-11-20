Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best Lockwood 300 Build

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Lockwood 300 will have you feeling like it is hunting season. A traditional double-barrel shotgun with some great qualities, the greatest being its damage. With a handful of shotguns in the game so far, the Lockwood is rather unique, traditional, and deadly.





Only having two bullets per reload may feel like a drawback to most, but that is only a problem if you miss. Once you become skilled enough and strategic, that should not pose as big of an issue. This weapon has great range and firepower and is a menace in the right hands.





Lockwood 300 Build

This build centers on Damage, Range, Mobility, and Handling. Only a minor setback in Accuracy and a bit bigger diminish in Recoil Control. However, this will not prove to be an issue since you will be downing enemies immediately up close. Let’s take a look at how to make a great Lockwood 300.

Slot Attachment Name Pros Cons Barrel Matuzek 812 Barrel Damage Range

Tighter Pellet Spread

Bullet Velocity

Recoil Control Aim Down Sight Speed

Movement Speed Laser VLK LZR 7MW Aim Down Sight Speed

Aiming Stability

Sprint to Fire Speed Laser Visible in Aim Down Sights Muzzle XTEN V2.0 Choke Tighter Pellet Spread

Damage Range Aim Down Sight Speed

Recoil Steadiness Guard Buck-Pro Crouch Movement Speed

Aim Down Sight Speed Stock Heist Stock Mod Aim Down Sight Speed

Sprint to Fire Speed

Movement Speed

Hip Recoil Control Aiming Stability

Aiming Recoil Control

Flinch Resistance

This weapon is surely a one-shot kill when getting up close and personal, possibly at a mid-range distance as well. Do your best to reload after killing an enemy if they die on the first shot. This is a great way to ensure your next fight has enough ammo for two possible enemies; if you happen to miss, you will have an extra round to ensure that kill. This is an overpowered beast of a shotgun, but it only has two shots, so make sure they hit.

Lockwood 300 Loadout

As devastating as this shotgun is, you will want to accompany it with a solid loadout. Since it only has two shots, you will want to pick the best things to make up for this. Let’s look at how to make the best loadout for this weapon.

Slot Name Description Tactical Stim Given you only have two shots, you may not have enough shots to fend off the enemy to ensure your escape; this is where the Stim comes in handy. Use this to regenerate some health while you get away to reload before returning to the fight. Lethal Drill Charge The Drill Charge will stick to walls and explode on the other side. A great way to get enemies to move out of cover and into your cross-hairs. A Frag Grenade or Semtex are also great options here. Perk Packages Tracker, Scavenger, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix You want to get the drop on enemies. Tracker will allow you to see their footprints, so you can sneak up on them and get that one-shot kill. Scavenger will ensure you stay up on ammo as you kill enemies by taking theirs. Fast Hands will allow you to make the very important reloads of this weapon faster, so you can keep going. Lastly, Quick Fix will give you health regeneration after each kill. Field Upgrades Dead Silence and Munitions Box Since you will usually be in close range with this weapon, you may want to move around silently, so Dead Silence will be your best friend. The Munitions Box is a last resort when you can’t scavenge enough ammo off fallen enemies.

The Lockwood 300, like most shotguns, proves most effective in short-range combat. Unlike others in its family, it also proves proficient in mid-range combat. You may even be surprised by how far away you can still get one-hit kills. Doing your laps around the map and using the environment as cover for your reloads is a fun strategy to play when using this weapon. The biggest issue with this weapon is the two-shot capacity per clip, but with some practice, this may soon not even be a thought.

