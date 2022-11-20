Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Want Adjustment To Sniper Glint

As is often the case with Activision’s long-running first-person shooter franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has launched with a plethora of balance issues and bugs, and some players are asking for special attention to be paid to the sniper glint mechanic. The system has played a role in mitigating the supremacy of sniper rifles in Call of Duty multiplayer for some time—some Call of Duty: Warzone fans may remember when a bug removed the glint and caused all kinds of chaos—but some believe that, in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, sniper glint can actually be advantageous to the weapon’s wielder.

Reddit user u/MutagenRS recently took to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 subreddit to decry the current implementation of the glint system. As it stands, certain scopes give off varying levels of glint intensity which are listed in the gunsmith. There are currently five levels of glint strength ranging from “very small” to “very large,” and, in the mind of u.MutagenRS, the higher glint levels are beyond excessive.

They argue that it is blinding “when someone is using a heavy glint sniper in medium range,” adding that they “can hardly tell what I’m shooting at when the glint covers their whole body.” Respondents to the thread seemed to agree; one argued that “it’s not a glint in Modern Warfare 2, it’s a damn spotlight,” while another claimed that “from far away it is impossible to hit them if they are in cover since it’s so big.” It may not be quite as egregious as a nasty bug that’s currently causing downed players in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 to die automatically, but it’s still a hindrance that disrupts the intended structure of multiplayer matches.

Of course, this is far from the only issue that’s been encountered by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players. From problems with multiplayer invites to constant crashes, Infinity Ward’s return to the Call of Duty franchise seems to be off to a rough start. That said, some changes have already been implemented; the developers have already altered the noise level of players’ footsteps in multiplayer matches following a considerable amount of criticism from players. Still, many would agree that Infinity Ward has a long way to go before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be considered completely stable.

Despite the bugs, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 still seems to be off to a successful start, having sold forty percent more than its predecessor Call of Duty: Vanguard during its launch window. Plus, rumors suggest that, for the first time in nearly two decades, the Call of Duty franchise will be skipping a year. While this may come as a disappointment to some players, it will likely add to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2′s longevity and grant its developer ample time to squash the many bugs found in the release build of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

