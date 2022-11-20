Obtaining the M13B in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II through DMZ mode can be difficult, but unlocking it is worth it for multiplayer gameplay.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season One launched on November 16, bringing new weapons with it. Anyone attempting to platinum a class must acquire the new weapons for each category and complete the associated challenges. The majority of firearms within Modern Warfare II can be unlocked through the game’s weapon progression system. However, there are some weapons that take a bit more to unlock.

The M13B is the last assault rifle listed for the class in MWII, and it cannot be unlocked through weapon progression. Instead, players must play the new game mode, DMZ. This mode is similar to Escape From Tarkov, allowing players enter with items and keep things they find to use in other modes. However, this also means that players can lose equipment in DMZ mode, though the weapons will still be available if they have been unlocked for multiplayer.

How to Locate the Chemist & M13B

To unlock the M13B, players will first have to enter DMZ mode and acquire a gas mask. These can be found hidden around the map, but players can also eliminate an enemy wearing a gas mask or purchase one for $2000. The gas mask will be necessary in the area where the M13B is located, otherwise, the zone’s radiation will slowly kill the player. After acquiring a gas mask, players want to head to the irradiated zone on the map, highlighted on the map with a yellow circle with a pink radiation symbol. Here, players will find the Chemist, a boss-level enemy who. Once killed, they will drop the M13B.

After obtaining the M13B, players will need to extract. Extraction can be dangerous, as some players wait at extraction zones to catch unsuspecting players off guard and steal their loot. A few extraction points are marked on the map by an image of a person running out a door. After reaching one, the player needs to search the surrounding area for possible threats before entering the extraction zone with the M13B in their inventory and letting the extraction timer run down.

Due to the nature of DMZ mode, it may take players a few tries to obtain the M13B. Other players who spawn earlier may have already killed the Chemist and grabbed the gun. There is also always the chance that a player will be destroyed and must acquire the proper equipment again. However, if a player wants to platinum the assault rifle class, this is the way to do it.