Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 – How to Get Loadout Guide

Players have noticed some significant changes made in the newly released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and one of these happens to be around the way loadouts work. While the last Warzone allowed players to call in their loadouts via Buy Stations, Warzone 2.0 changed that, making it more difficult and riskier for players. Here’s how you can get your loadout in Warzone 2.0!

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 – How to Get Loadout

If you’re a veteran Warzone player, you probably noticed in Warzone 2 that you can longer call for loadouts via Buy Stations. Instead, you’ll only be able to purchase a custom primary weapon from any of those loadouts. This has led to confusion, as the game allows you to make a complete custom loadout. The ability to unlock and use one during a match is still there. Unfortunately, it involves lots of risks.

Currently, there are two methods to getting your full custom loadout in Warzone 2.0 The first of these is to take on Strongholds.

Strongholds

Strongholds will be the fastest of the two methods to get your loadouts. For those that don’t know what these are, Strongholds are AI-controlled locations that, once entered, will give you a specific objective to complete within the area.

The twist is that there are only three stronghold locations spawn in a given match. That means you’ll also be facing off against other players and the AI enemies. Because everyone wants to get their loadouts, expect to see plenty of firefights within the area.

Still, this is the fastest method to get your loadout in Warzone 2.

Loadout Drop

If you’re looking to steer clear off PvE, you could wait (roughly mid-match) for a “Loadout Drop,” random airdrops consisting of loadouts. Six get dropped randomly on the map, marked on everyone’s map. Let me say that again; they are marked for EVERYONE.

Luckily you don’t have to face off against AIs, or at least a large amount of them. And with the drops coming around the mid-point of the match, you also don’t have to worry about facing as many players, as a good chunk of them should have gotten eliminated already.

Risk vs. Reward

Honestly, this will vary from match to match as getting your full loadout could be the competitive edge you need in a match. However, if all you want is to use your favorite gun, then you may be better off using the buy station.

If you do want to get that full loadout, just know both methods are high risk for a quick elimination. All I can say is good luck out there!

There you have it, that’s how you get your loadout in Warzone 2. What do you think, is this a good change, or would you prefer the studio to go back the way it was in the original Warzone?