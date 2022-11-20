Caroline Garcia reveals adversity she overcame before impressive second part of 2022

Caroline Garcia admitted she was battling doubts earlier this year as she was wondering if she would ever again regain her best game. Garcia, who debuted at the WTA Finals in 2017 and achieved a career-high ranking of No 4 in 2018, had a few seasons in which she wasn’t making any notable results.

Then in the second part of the 2022 season, 29-year-old Garcia stunningly rediscovered her old tennis and started playing great again. Garcia, who has returned to No 4 in the world, captured four titles in the second part of the 2022 season, including a first WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and a first WTA Finals title.

Also, Garcia made her first Grand Slam singles semifinal at the US Open. In March, Garcia sustained a foot injury that kept her sidelined until the French Open.

Caroline Garcia on how she rediscovered her best tennis

“Several times, I was invaded by doubts, let myself be overwhelmed by the negative.

I questioned the universe, told myself that maybe my luck has passed, that I would never succeed again. I’ve had sleepless nights, binge eating, cried in my hotel room, cried on tennis courts, [have] been on crutches, swore, relearned to walk, struggled to find shoes.

I suffered physically and mentally. The injury allowed me to play more liberated. I learned to let go, accept my mistakes, the unexpected, to delegate, to trust myself, to follow my instincts. By building day by day, by staying positive, by having confidence, with simple goals in mind: to be healthy, do my best day by day, live in the present moment and play my game to the fullest, I ended up [living] the best season of my career,” Garcia said in a message posted on her Twitter.

In 2023, Garcia will certainly be aiming to win her first Grand Slam singles title and to also potentially attack the world No 1 spot.