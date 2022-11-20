Chainsaw Man: Who Is Denji’s Father – And What Was Their Relationship Like?

Denji’s father is shrouded in mystery for anime fans, but manga readers know the dark truth behind what happened to this man and what he was like.

Not many Chainsaw Man viewers know the story behind Denji’s father. In the anime, all that’s been suggested is that he died by suicide and was indebted to the yakuza. The manga readers know a little more about what happened, but not much.





That said, what’s eventually revealed about Denji’s father turns out to be a major plot point. Not only is it related to one of the biggest twists of the series, but its revelation shakes even Denji down to his core. This man’s influence, while minimal to the series proper, is something that helped shape Denji into the person he is today.

What Happened Between Denji and His Father?

Again, the only thing that’s known for sure about Denji’s father in the anime is that he was indebted to the yakuza. This debt could have been accrued from all sorts of things, though many assume it was from drinking, gambling, and other addictive activities. That he would live such a lifestyle where he’d have any sort of connection to mobsters suggests that he probably wasn’t the best person to raise Denji.

Sure enough, when more was revealed about Denji’s father, the truth wasn’t a pleasant one. According to Makima, he was an abusive alcoholic. It’s unlikely that he was the supportive role model he should have been; he likely took out a lot of his frustrations with his insurmountable debt on his son. This got so bad that Denji had to fight to defend himself.

One day, things went a little too far between the two. Denji ended up killing his father, presumably to keep from dying himself. The suicide story was made up by the yakuza so that Denji would work for them to pay off his father’s massive debt. Denji suppressed this memory so he wouldn’t have to deal with the trauma of murdering his own father. Makima, however, brought these memories back out of Denji. It was all part of her Machievelian plan to gain complete control over the Chainsaw Devil.

As expected, this revelation broke Denji. Makima used it to convince the boy that he was unworthy of a normal, happy life. This would eventually lead Denji to undergo a dark new transformation as Chainsaw Man.

As messed up as all of this is, Denji is probably much better off for having killed his father. It’s led him down a path that’s allowed him to meet Pochita, Aki, Power, and many others with whom he could form proper bonds. Makima may have been planning to ruin all of this, but it’s still better than how things could have turned out if he simply let his dad have his way.