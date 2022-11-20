Charles and William tipped to follow Queen’s mantra over Harry’s book





King Charles and Prince William have been tipped to adopt the mantra embraced by late Queen Elizabeth II to deal with Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. Historian and royal commentator Dr Tessa Dunlop believes the monarchy is “broad-shouldered” enough to face any fallout or backlash the Duke of Sussex’s book may create when it is released around the world on January 10.

She told Express.co.uk: “There has been a lot of stress and anxiety around this book coming out by Harry. “I kind of think he and Meghan are a sideshow. We know they are in pain, we know that ‘recollections may vary’, but I think the monarchy is broad-shouldered enough just to suck it up and I think Charles and William will do just that, the never explain and never complain motto.” The first member of the Royal Family to adopt the motto was the Queen Mother and was later embraced by her firstborn daughter Elizabeth II. The late monarch retained this approach throughout her 70-year-long reign whenever the monarchy was facing scandals, criticism or issues.

As mentioned by Dr Dunlop, the Queen used the expression “recollections may vary” in a statement in response to the landmark interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey. Filmed in early 2021, the sit-down included damaging allegations of racism and neglect launched by Harry and Meghan against the Firm. Rather than responding to each claim and criticism made against the Royal Family, the late monarch’s statement acknowledged the issues raised were “concerning” and would be addressed privately, saying: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” She added the Duke and Duchess and their children remained “much loved” members of the family. Dr Dunlop also said that, while the late Elizabeth II “will be missed”, the monarchy and the country are now being led by another experienced head of state. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry ‘crawling back’ to UK in doubt over ‘sign of failure’

She said: “The worry was that the Queen, this image of constant impermanence, was going to be so missed – and she is missed. “But, actually, what we almost forgot and lost side of, because she was so old, is that Charles has also been around for a long time and almost feels reassuring now, bizarrely.” As announced by publisher Penguin Random House in October, Prince Harry’s book is titled Spare and will feature “raw, unflinching honesty” from the fifth-in-line to the throne. Describing the book, the publisher also said: “Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” DON’T MISS

The title of the memoir has been seen by some commentators as a statement of intent from the Duke, set to open up in the 416-page-long book about topics he had not previously discussed in public. Much of the attention will likely be on the Duke’s grief following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, as the publisher used the famous image of Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind their mother’s coffin during her funeral in September 1997, while they were only teenagers, upon launching the preorder sales of the memoir. It said: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.” Prince Harry is donating all his proceeds from the book to charity and has already given $1.5million to Sentebale, the organisation he co-founded in 2006 to help children whose lives have been affected by AIDS or HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy by Dr Tessa Dunlop (Headline) is available in hardback now.

