Chris Tarrant may never return to TV as he says ‘time I had space’





Chris Tarrant, 76, has been a regular fixture on TV screens since 1972, fronting popular programmes such as Tiswas, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? And Extreme Railways. However in recent years, Chris’ on-screen appearances have become much less frequent and he now says that he could stop altogether.

His last regular presenting gig, Extreme Railways, has not returned since 2019, despite building a large fanbase. And although Chris says there have been discussions about doing more series, he is in two minds. In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Chris said: “We stopped [Extreme Railways] because of Covid but we sort of talk about doing some more next year, but I’m not sure. “I’m becoming very lazy! I’ve just come back from safari in Africa and I’m going fishing in France at the end of next week, then I’m off to the Caribbean, and I’m thinking, ‘Do I really want to do a day’s work?’ READ MORE:Joe Lycett shreds £10k amid David Beckham World Cup ultimatum

“I did work like a dog for a very, very long time, so I think, maybe it’s time I had a bit of space in my life. “If one or two things came up that I really fancied doing then I’d do them, but no I don’t think so.” In addition, Chris has also been busy welcoming a family of Ukrainian refugees into his Berkshire home. Chris and his partner Jane Bird, 58, saved the family-of-three from their war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

He has now purchased a flat in the city centre where the family will move in the next couple of weeks. Although he says his Berkshire house is “lovely”, he hopes a flat in the city will give the family more freedom when the harsh winter kicks in. He continued: “Where I live is a big house with lots of room and stuff, but we are very remote. So, as we get into winter and it’s icy and stuff, getting around is going to be harder. “I want them to be able to just walk straight down to the nearest shop.

“They will be about five minutes from Sainsburys and they are right in the city centre so they can go to the cinema, they can go to restaurants, they can go to pubs, they can take the baby to baby club and all that. Chris has struck up a close bond with the family since their time together, saying that they “talk all the time” and he will be hosting them for Christmas. He and Jane have also become godparents to the baby and Chris says he is “besotted”.

