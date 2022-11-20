Churning out champions across Florida’s waters

In a state surrounded on three sides by water — more coastline than any of the other continental 48 states — and even more H2O up its heart, no chronicle of Florida’s athletic legacy would be complete without taking a plunge into aquatics.

Never mind “just add water.” Pools, lakes, oceans, inlets, rivers — there’s plenty to go around in these parts. Just add athletes.

“We’ve been super-blessed to live in a state where it’s almost like anything’s possible,” said Sid Cassidy, onetime University of Miami swim coach and now aquatics director at St. Andrew’s School in Boca Raton.

One of the major stars from last year’s Tokyo Olympics was a swimmer — Florida native Caeleb Dressel, whose five gold medals enrich a Sunshine State heritage going back more than three-quarters of a century. Florida swimmers have won Olympic medals at every Games since 1968.

Among those joining Dressel on the medal stand were Bobby Finke (Tampa) and Ryan Murphy (Jacksonville). All three swam at the University of Florida, a mainstay on the NCAA stage for four decades.

UF coach Anthony Nesty this summer helped guide Team USA to a record medal haul at the FINA World Championships.

Gainesville is so hot, in fact, that USA Swimming’s most decorated female competitor — Katie Ledecky — left the West Coast last fall to join the enclave.

One step down, The Bolles School in Jacksonville owns one of the most dominant runs in high school sports anywhere — 34 consecutive state titles for the boys, 31 in a row for the girls. Dozens more championships have come at the club level.

The University of Miami has been the proving ground for divers, sending at least one entrant to each of the past nine Olympics. That includes Greg Louganis, still widely considered the greatest diver in history.

Fort Lauderdale is home to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, now in the midst of a $90 million upgrade that includes two new competition pools and a 27-meter (88½ feet) dive tower.

Florida also is a frequent selection to host the U.S. Open Water National Championships, held this past spring just off Fort Myers Beach. Recent editions also have been held at Miromar Lakes, near Fort Myers, and Virginia Key just off Miami.

“You can get every kind of water you want,” said Cassidy, who led the drive to bring open water swimming to the Olympic program in 2008.

The excellence also extends to the senior level, where the Villages Aquatic Swim Team took home 39 medals from this spring’s National Senior Games — a number greater than the entire medal count for 15 states.

“I wanted to have a community to swim with,” said Gordon Ralph, of the Village of Country Club Hills, who won three golds and three silvers. “It wasn’t convenient up north where I lived. Here it’s so convenient that you can’t miss.”

Nor is Florida’s influence limited only to the pool. The Sunshine State also is a major hub for water skiing and wakeboard, drawing elite competitors from around the globe to train and live on inland lakes in Central Florida and elsewhere.

“If you mention water ski to anybody in the world, they think of Central Florida,” said Will Asher, an England native and four-time world champion who now calls Clermont home. “If you’re the best in the world, there’s 100% chance you’ve been to Central Florida.”

The International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation cemented that even further last fall, bringing its biennial world championships to Sunset Lakes in Groveland, a little more than 30 minutes from The Villages.

“Water ski did not start here, but it grew here,” said IWWF president Jose Antonio Perez Priego, of Mexico. “You can see it everywhere, see all the boats on the water. I consider Florida the waterski capital of the world.”

Last month, the IWWF Show Ski World Championships — featuring performance teams of more than a dozen skiers — took place in Winter Haven, not far from the old Cypress Gardens venue that’s now part of Legoland.

“It’s definitely a blessing and advantage for anyone that can be down here, and not just for wakeboarding,” said Steel Lafferty, a former Wakeboarder of the Year and X Games gold medalist. “Whatever it is, Florida’s got you.”

As with other sports, geography plays a major factor, perhaps more so than any other sport. In Florida, one doesn’t have to travel far before encountering some body of water — lake, river or ocean.

“I do think you have to start with the most natural side of it,” acknowledged Peter Verhoef, Bolles’ director of aquatics. “Access to water around here is pretty common.”

Hand in hand, then, is a necessity to learn how to survive in the water.

Glenn Kaye, a Village Tierra del Sol resident and member of the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Hall of Fame, offered that even though swim lessons are urged for kids everywhere, the emphasis is a little greater in Florida.

“Since we are a peninsula,” Kaye said, “there is certainly a need for everybody to know how to swim.”

Like any other sport, too, some kids discover they’re rather proficient in the water. USA Swimming lists 100 registered swim clubs throughout Florida, providing an avenue for aspiring competitors to get deeper into the sport and begin to compete.

“Just the fact that you’re in a state where it’s pleasant to get in a pool more often than not,” Verhoef said. “It’s a lot harder to persuade a young athlete to jump into a cold pool when you’re up in the Northeast. They may have walked in bundled up head to toe and are just trying to stay warm. Not that they don’t do a good job, but it’s just a different experience.”

Dressel, for instance, might have gravitated to another sport if he was in a colder climate. The Green Cove Springs native also was a football and soccer standout before fully committing to swimming, coming up through the Bolles club program.

Bolles and the Sarasota Sharks, a winner of 18 YMCA national titles, are among just 21 clubs nationwide to earn Gold Medal status for 2022 via USA Swimming’s club excellence criteria. Ten other Florida clubs have a Silver Medal designation.

“A lot of these programs have been marked by consistent coaching,” said Cassidy, whose St. Andrew’s club has Silver status. “And also parent support. To make it work in a sport like ours, you’ve got to have parents willing to drive their kid to the pool early in the morning, and to help run events.”

Florida’s competitive swimming heritage dates to the 1930s, when Fort Lauderdale’s Katherine Rawls collected 33 national titles that stood as a record for nearly half a century.

Rawls in 1933 became the first woman to win four national titles in a single meet — an improbable combination of the 200-meter breaststroke, 300 individual medley (a three-stroke event, as the butterfly was not recognized at the time), 800 freestyle and springboard diving.

Over the years, Rawls won national titles at all freestyle distances from 100 yards to the mile, along with all breaststroke and IM distances. Yet she never won an Olympic gold medal, coming closest with silver in both the 1932 and ‘36 diving events by fractions of a point.

Around that time, Fort Lauderdale’s iconic Casino Pool also was becoming a top destination on the swimming scene. By 1938, dozens of college coaches from northern climes were bringing their teams to escape the chill.

“They all got together and thought, ‘Let’s just travel down to Fort Lauderdale and go to the Casino Pool,’” Cassidy said.

Seizing upon an opportunity, Chamber of Commerce director August Burghard formalized the practice by launching the College Coaches’ Swim Forum. Though the Forum itself no longer exists, the trend remains.

“We’re inundated with requests by college teams to come down and swim,” said Cassidy, noting his school has hosted teams in the past from as far away as Northern Arizona University. This year, North Carolina State and New York University are on the guest list.

“We’ve got to be careful not to overbook,” he added. “But it’s great for a team to get a break and do something different. A lot of these college coaches make it part of their recruiting pitch — we go to Florida every year.”

The practice also provides a boost to Sunshine State recruits, who get to be seen up close by visiting coaches. “It just gives them more exposure,” Cassidy said.

Florida also has turned out its share of standout college coaches, most notably brothers Eddie and Randy Reese of Daytona Beach.

Eddie Reese has guided Texas to 15 national titles in 44 years, most recently in 2021 as he became the only college swimming coach to win NCAA titles in five separate decades. He also is a three-time U.S. Olympic men’s coach, last in 2008 in Beijing.

Randy, the younger brother, won three NCAA titles in 15 seasons at Florida. He also had a reputation as an innovator, employing such methods as swimming with a waist belt attached to a pulley and weights, or taking his Gators to the nearby Ichetucknee River to swim upstream against the current.

“Randy was a very innovative coach,” recalled Kaye, who guided Nova High outside Fort Lauderdale to seven state swim titles and five more in water polo.

Randy Reese also laid the foundation for the Gators’ long-running powerhouse. After he stepped down in 1990, Skip Foster ably guided UF for three years. Not long after came Gregg Troy, who produced 68 Olympians during his 20 years at the helm.

Troy handed the reins in 2018 to longtime assistant Nesty, a UF alum under Reese and Foster who won Olympic gold for Suriname in 1988.

“Nesty, Troy and Reese — those are three coaches in a row that have made it one of the best programs in the nation,” Cassidy said.

Nesty’s recent impact with Dressel, Murphy and Finke has turned Gainesville into a hotbed. The Gators last month added Emma Weyant, a Sarasota native who swam one year at Virginia and won silver in the 400 IM at Tokyo.

That came not quite a year after Ledecky made her move, taking a volunteer assistant’s role at UF while looking to the 2024 Olympics.

With six individual Olympic gold medals — plus one relay — Ledecky owns more gold in individual events than any U.S. female athlete in any sport. Last year in Tokyo, she made history with her third straight 800 freestyle gold, also winning the first-ever women’s 1,500 freestyle.

Ledecky also has collected 19 World Championships gold medals, plus eight more from the Pan Pacific Championships.

Even with all that success, the Stanford alum sensed it was time to shake things up after Tokyo.

“I was training with a college team, and I’m older than most of the other swimmers,” she told NBC Sports. “I didn’t have too many mid-distance, distance people to train with. So it had entered my mind that there would be a change post-Olympics.”

Florida has the world’s No. 1 male distance swimmer in Finke, who stunned everyone in Tokyo by winning both the 800 and 1,500 freestyles. The Gators also have Kieran Smith, bronze medalist in the 400 freestyle and the best U.S. time in the 200.

When Ledecky emailed Nesty, the UF coach said, “I almost fell out of my chair.”

“The knowledge and experience that Katie brings to the pool are unparalleled,” he added. “We’re so excited to have her join the Gators as she continues to train for the 2024 Olympics.”

Nesty, meanwhile, spent the summer as U.S. men’s coach at the World Championships in Hungary, where Team USA set records with 45 total medals between the men’s and women’s teams. That broke the previous record by seven medals.

U.S. swimmers finished with 17 golds, more than the next four countries combined. Little wonder, then, that Nesty is considered the frontrunner as U.S. Olympic men’s coach in 2024.

Not that UF has had a monopoly on coaching prowess. Bill Diaz won two national titles in 15 years at the University of Miami, where he also made history in 1971 as the first college swim coach to award a scholarship to a woman.

Diaz also initiated UM’s diving program, bringing in former Olympic diver Tom Gump to lay the foundation. Louganis came in 1979, having already won Olympic silver in Montreal, and won three national titles in his brief stay.

Randy Ableman has guided UM’s divers for the past 33 years, coaching 12 national champions to an NCAA-record 23 individual titles. Dean Panaro, Rio Ramirez and Tyce Routson each were four-time champions.

Jack Nelson coached 30 state championship teams at Fort Lauderdale High and Pine Crest School. He also coached the U.S. women at the 1976 Olympics, where he assembled the 4×100 relay that took down the mighty East Germans.

The foursome of Kim Peyton, Wendy Bogliogli, Jill Sterkel and Shirley Babashoff produced a world record for the only U.S. gold that year.

Pine Crest also produced Diana Nyad, who in September 2012 became the first to swim the 110-mile crossing from Cuba to Key West. Before that, she had made swims from the Bahamas to Florida and a lap around New York’s Manhattan Island.

Bolles, meantime, has been a springboard into the college ranks for its coaches. Troy began the trend when he went to UF, since replicated by Jeff Poppell (now South Carolina), Sergio Lopez (Virginia Tech) and Jon Sakovich (LSU assistant).

“I think we have a positive relationship across the state,” said Verhoef, now in his fourth year at Bolles. “We do try to make each other better.”

Said Kaye: “I wouldn’t have gotten where I was if it wasn’t for my colleagues. They’re always trying to help you. Jack Nelson, who was an Olympic coach, he’d come to me and say, ‘If you need something, you let me know.’”

That spirit of camaraderie also exists in the water ski and wakeboard community, where the Orlando area in particular has become a melting pot of talent.

“It’s really kind of the mecca for our sport,” Lafferty said. “Everyone from all over the world travels to Orlando if they’re pursuing a wakeboarding career. It’s incredibly perfect conditions.”

USA Water Ski & Wake Sports, the sport’s national governing body, is headquartered in Polk City near Lakeland.

Not only is does Florida have an abundance of lakes, but the vast majority are flanked by trees that knock down any prevailing winds.

“You want a calm lake where you can have your boat,” said Lafferty, who has been based at Orlando’s Lake Conway since 2014. “Your boat creates a wake and you do flips behind that wake, so you want it to be consistent.”

Shaun Murray, a 2020 inductee to the USA Water Ski & Wakeboard Hall of Fame, has lived on Orlando’s Lake Whippoorwill for more than a decade. Fellow Hall of Famers Sammy Duvall and Deena Mapple call Windermere home.

At last year’s IWWF worlds, the list of champions included two who were competing essentially on home waters — Jaimee Bull (women’s slalom) and Dorien Llewellyn (men’s tricks). Lauren Morgan, third in women’s jump, has been part of the host Jack Travers Water Ski School since her youth.

“The funny thing is at any one time, 90% of the world’s talent is right here,” said Mike Morgan, Lauren’s father and a former champion himself. “Particularly in the winter months. This is one of the few places in the world where you can go and train year-round.”

The Travers school is hardly alone, with facilities stretching across Greater Orlando and down into Winter Haven and Lakeland. Others operate in the West Palm Beach area, or in the Panhandle.

Asked which nationalities are represented with skiers in Florida, Asher said: “It’s probably easier to say which nations we don’t have.”

“Just on my lake, we have England, Sweden, Germany, USA,” he continued. “I know there’s a lot of Swiss, French, Italians, Australians. People choose to be here.”

Travers said it’s a convention that goes back at least 50 years to when he worked at the McCormick Ski School outside Tampa.

“There were already people from England, Belgium, France, Germany,” he said. “They were trying to get a jump on the season. Even when the ice (melts back home), the water’s still in the 30s. That’s not very comfortable to ski on.”

The IWWF, too, is rethinking how Florida fits in. The 2023 World Championships are returning to Sunset Lakes next fall — an unprecedented back-to-back for an event that traditionally rotates globally. It could be the first step toward designating the Sunshine State an “anchor” site.

“It wouldn’t be unrealistic to see a worlds in Florida every two or three championships,” said Russ Dickson of Canada, head of the IWWF’s sports business committee. “The world championships are about giving the athletes the best opportunity to be their best.”

