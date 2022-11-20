Civil servants warned over ‘transphobic coded language’

Thousands of officials at the Ministry for Justice were emailed for “transgender awareness week” and told it was “vital that we keep scaremongering and misinformation at bay”, with trans hate crimes up 56 percent in a year. The email was marked “official sensitive” and sent this month through the HM Prison and Probation Service diversity and inclusion team, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Staff were warned against using ‘transphobic coded language’ if they want to be a ‘Trans Ally’.

In particular, there are 35 everyday phrases “turning what would be considered overt discrimination into covert behaviour”.

These include the phrase “gender critical”, which is used to refer to campaigners who believe biological sex is binary and immutable.

However, the document claims it is a “self-selected label to denote holding anti-trans views, it’s a term used to make anti-trans discrimination sound palatable or a respectable opinion” and warns staff to look out for social media accounts that hold this view.

Also listed is “protect women’s spaces/protecting women and girls”, which it says “relies on equating trans women with being predatory men, to play on unfounded fears and convince people that supporting trans inclusion threatens their safety”.

The dossier claims that this “dog-whistle” relies on “selective information” including the case of Karen White, an individual born as a man who was jailed for life in 2018 after raping women in female prisons as well as five sexual assaults by transexual male prisoners in female prisons over a decade.

Maya Forstater, executive director of the sex-based rights group Sex Matters, said: “It’s chilling that an official MoJ staff group email is telling civil servants to view ordinary language as transphobic.

“This is likely to lead to harassment and bullying of anyone who challenges gender-ideology-based policies in prisons and the justice system.