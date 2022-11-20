Club news: MUFON, Hill Hikers, Genealogy

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Nov. 21 at Mount Kessler near Fayetteville, on the Last Call, Fayetteville Traverse, Rock City, Amp and Terrapin Trails. This will be a 5.7 mile loop hike.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or [email protected]

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Marines

The Marine Corps League, Northwest Arkansas Detachment No. 854, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s, 1200 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. All current and former members and former Marines and Fleet Marine Force corpsmen interested in learning more about the detachment are welcome to attend.

Information: nwamarines.com or marinecorpsleaguenwa.

SUV

The McPherson Camp, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Members will gather dinner with the business meeting starting at 7 p.m.

The SUV is a fraternal, patriotic organization made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marines or those who served as government officials during the Civil War, 1861-65. Meetings are open to all, and associate memberships are available.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Nov. 23 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey’s Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

There is a short drive to the starting point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets, and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 26 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. Agenda topics include Arkansas UFO case reports, review of pathways to disclosure, book reports and report on the MUFON Observer Network, a new UFO/UAP community social network that was launched on Nov. 1.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Retired Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Nov. 29 at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe prior to the meeting.

The topic, “Arkansas Nurses Honor Guard,” will be presented by Cynthia West.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

Computer Club

The remaining class scheduled for November by the Bella Vista Computer Club is Nov. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m.: “Slow PC? Let’s Upgrade or Buy New” with Pete Opland.

Information: Julie Storm at (479) 696-8867.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

The speaker will be author Steve Phan, who will present a program looking at the Civil War defenses of Washington, D.C.

Information: [email protected]

Genealogy

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will hold a 50th anniversary celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. in Bentonville.

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society has worked for more than 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. The celebration will include the program Tracking Your Ancestors Through Multiple Records, a tour of the genealogy library by society librarian Carol Miles, and refreshments.

Patti Lee Hobbs, certified genealogist, will present the program beginning at 1 p.m. She will guide participants through the logical progression of genealogical research, first by establishing a broad timeline of their locations using censuses and then by doing a deeper dive into courthouse records where most genealogical problems can be solved. Learn about tried-and-true methodologies that go beyond database abilities to click and add people to family trees.

Information: Email [email protected]

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus will perform a Christmas Concert with community singing at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Donations of nonperishable food items will be collected for Feed America/Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Information: Karen Frankenfeld, director, at (479) 876-7204.

P.E.O.

Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are being sold now by the P.E.O. Proceeds from the sale will make a difference in women’s lives through P.E.O.’s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Sales in Rogers and Bentonville can be picked up Dec 7. Deadline for orders is Nov. 27, and delivery is Dec. 6-7.

Information: (805) 844-8437 or email [email protected]