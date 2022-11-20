Couple, pets without home after late morning fire in Bath. No injuries, fire chief says

UPDATE: A couple and their two cats were displaced Sunday following a greenhouse fire at their home in Bath, police said.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, Bath volunteer Fire Chief Chuck Tully said. Officials responded around 10:30 a.m. to the home on the 200 block of East Main Street, authorities said.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the two cats, suppress the flames and wrap up their investigation at the scene around 11:40 a.m., according to Tully.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. In the meantime, the couple has decided to stay with relatives, he said.

“It was not that severe,” Tully said. “It did not spread to any surrounding structures.”

The fire happened at the house next door to Haye’s Flower Shop at 251 E. Main St. Tully said the fire was unaffiliated with the business.

INITIAL REPORTING: Officials responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to calls about a house fire near the 200 block of East Main Street, police said.

No one was injured, according to police.

Several fire departments from surrounding towns responded to the fire near Hayes Flower Shop, including Hecktown, Nazareth Township and Palmer Township fire departments. Crews managed to extinguish the flames around 11:40 a.m., authorities said.

Pennsylvania state police at Bethlehem also responded to the call Sunday, Trooper Nathan Branosky confirmed

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com.

Glenn Epps can be reached at gepps@lehighvalleylive.com or glenn_epps_on Twitter.