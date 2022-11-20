Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan’s plea to move back to Australia

The star of the 1986 blockbuster said he is “bored” of Los Angeles and wants to return to Australia. Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan, 83, also has health issues and wants to return Down Under.

It comes after the legendary actor previously referred to Venice Beach as a “zoo” amid the alleged decline of the area.

Venice Beach has reportedly seen an increase in homelessness with tents pitched across the neighbourhood and drug paraphernalia discarded on the streets and beaches.

The actor is said to have put up a sign outside the $3.5m home to ward off tresspassers, which read: “This is my house, not yours.”

In his latest sit down interview, earlier this month, Paul told Australia’s A Current Affair show: “I’m not in the place I’m meant to be, but I’m not allowed to complain about anything…

