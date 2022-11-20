Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan’s plea to move back to Australia

The star of the 1986 blockbuster said he is “bored” of Los Angeles and wants to return to Australia. Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan, 83, also has health issues and wants to return Down Under.
It comes after the legendary actor previously referred to Venice Beach as a “zoo” amid the alleged decline of the area.
Venice Beach has reportedly seen an increase in homelessness with tents pitched across the neighbourhood and drug paraphernalia discarded on the streets and beaches.
The actor is said to have put up a sign outside the $3.5m home to ward off tresspassers, which read: “This is my house, not yours.”
In his latest sit down interview, earlier this month, Paul told Australia’s A Current Affair show: “I’m not in the place I’m meant to be, but I’m not allowed to complain about anything…
“I’d be happier if I was sort of back in Sydney permanently, because I’m sort of, I’m bored here.’
Paul added: “People in Australia are not aware of what an amazing place they live in.
“We’re a mighty nation. We have an army, navy and air force.
“We have (an) independent, free, democratic government and sort of the best climate and some of the most beautiful spectacular places in the world.”
“He likes visiting there (Australia), but he’s got his life here. He has all his friends, his bands, girlfriends, hobbies, everything.
“He was raised here. He is a Yank, he is a Yaussie, (a) Yank-Aussie.”
The actor referred to his 24-year-old son Chance, who he doesn’t want to leave alone in the US with no family.
Paul revealed last month he’d been “homesick for years”.
“I miss the people, the ambiance – and there’s something you just can’t put your finger on, but there’s something about Australia that is friendlier and more laid-back,” he told The Daily Telegraph.
“It never takes itself seriously – there’s no arrogance like there is in other places.”
Paul moved to Los Angeles in 2005 with his ex-wife and former co-star Linda Kozlowski, who he met on the set of Crocodile Dundee.
In 2014 she filed for divorce but they are said to still be on good terms and live in the same neighborhood while co-parenting their son.
