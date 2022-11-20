“Delete” – Timthetatman Tries To Stop Call of Duty Insider As They Share A Shocking Coincidence About His NFL Favorites

Supporting a sport and its teams is a huge deal for many people as it is somewhat of an identity to them. Thus, it is always considered a Jinx when someone’s involvement makes their team lose in a sport. And it seems that streamer Timthetatman carries one such curse with him regarding his NFL favorites.

Being a huge fan of football and the Dallas Cowboys, in particular, the Call of Duty streamer has now gained a reputation for being a bit of bad luck for his favorite teams. Although just a coincidence, an insider thinks that Timothy can make any team lose that he supports.

Timthetatman asks Call of Duty insider to delete a post that shows that he makes NFL and FBS team lose

In one of his recent posts, Timthetatman said that he is going to support the SEC East team Florida Gators from now on while waiting for them to play against Vanderbilt Commodores. But notably, as he said, this Florida Gators lost the game against Commodores by 31-24.

This was somewhat hilariously questionable as Timthetatman, who is also a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys, has been called the reason for the team not winning an NFL championship for more than 26 years. Although it is just a Jinx and nothing more, the stats are amazingly curious.

Notably, Timthetatman after seeing the post by Call of Duty insider ModernWarzone 2.0, tried to make them delete it. As ModernWarzone 2.0 wrote, “The @timthetatman curse continues,” Timthetatman commented, “Delete,” trying to make them remove the post.

Thus, showing that somehow he too believes in the jinx now and doesn’t want his fandom to know about it. Although, very unlikely for this to be true, NFL fans surely wouldn’t take a chance on this knowing that it can affect the ranking of their teams.

What do you think about this curse of Timothy? Do you also believe that it can be somewhat true? Let us know in the comments below.