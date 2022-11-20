DGFT Extends Timeline for Export of Red Sanders Wood by Forest Environment & Climate Change Department

The Forest Environment and Climate Change Department of the Government of Odisha have been given until October 6, 2023, by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to export red sanders wood.

“The Forest Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha, shall finalize the modalities for export of the Red Sanders Heart Wood in log form and shall complete the whole process of export at the latest by October 6, 2023,” the notification said.

The Central Government amended Notification No. 35/2015-20 dated October 7, 2021, in accordance with the authority granted by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with Paragraphs 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015–20.

Notification No. 44/2015-2020

Date: 17.11.2022

Click Here To Read Notification