DGFT Extends Timeline for Export of Red Sanders Wood by Forest Environment & Climate Change Department


The Forest Environment and Climate Change Department of the Government of Odisha have been given until October 6, 2023, by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to export red sanders wood.

“The Forest Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha, shall finalize the modalities for export of the Red Sanders Heart Wood in log form and shall complete the whole process of export at the latest by October 6, 2023,” the notification said.

The Forest Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha, has been allowed time up to October 6, 2023, to finalize the modalities for exporting Red Sanders Heart Wood in log form.

The Central Government amended Notification No. 35/2015-20 dated October 7, 2021, in accordance with the authority granted by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with Paragraphs 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015–20.

