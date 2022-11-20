Dick Strawbridge’s son on secret to Escape to the Chateau’s success

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree have been renovating Château de la Motte-Husson for several years, with the bulk of the colossal process being documented on their hit Channel 4 series. With season nine now airing, Dick’s son James Strawbridge has spoken out on the secret to Dick and Angel’s success.

Chef James has been busy making his BBC cooking series, named Strawbridge Over the Drawbridge, but he also features on the latest series of Escape to the Chateau.

For his BBC series, he visits grand homes across Northern Ireland to learn about their owners before cooking them a meal which reflects the history of the house.

James, 38, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about his series and Escape to the Chateau.

He began: “I think it’s really interesting, I’ve gone from Northern Irish country houses of lords and ladies to my dad and Angel in the chateau.

